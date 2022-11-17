ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

thesungazette.com

Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment

TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera juvenile booked under suspicion of drug sales, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night. Upon investigation, police say they […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CAL FIRE to make controlled burn in Fresno County

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga. CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment

November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
FRESNO, CA

