She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
thesungazette.com
Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment
TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
Fresno rollover crash left man with serious injuries, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was involved in a rollover crash that left him with serious injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say around 6:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a solo vehicle crash on Jensen and Elm avenues. Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious, but […]
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
Man sentenced for fire that destroyed multiple Visalia businesses
56-year-old Jessie Hager learned his fate in court Friday morning after admitting he started a fire in a dumpster in downtown Visalia seven months ago.
Madera juvenile booked under suspicion of drug sales, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night. Upon investigation, police say they […]
Drastic shortage solution? Nursing education at Visalia hospital
The national nursing shortage is especially sharp here in the Central Valley, but a Visalia hospital is hoping its new idea is part of the solution.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman crashes car into semi-truck, hospitalized: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – An alleged speeding driver was ejected from her car and sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they were called to the scene of an injury crash on State Route...
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
CAL FIRE to make controlled burn in Fresno County
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga. CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, […]
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, November 17, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, November 17, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
