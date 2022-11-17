ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Fentanyl-laced heroin stashed in pink bag in backseat of car in South Beach, police say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a man and a woman in a car in South Beach after cops allegedly recovered a pink bag containing fentanyl and heroin. Driver Shakim Makins, 25, of Lamport Boulevard in South Beach and his female passenger, Taylor Squitieri, 23, of Sweetgum Lane in New Springville, were apprehended in a silver Nissan Altima at about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 300 block of McClean Avenue near Linwood Avenue, according to the criminal complaint based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
