Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
SILive.com
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD detective injured in 2017 car dragging gifted special therapy room
In 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on Det. Veve's family home that he shares with his wife and daughter -- now they are going a step further.
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
Fentanyl-laced heroin stashed in pink bag in backseat of car in South Beach, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a man and a woman in a car in South Beach after cops allegedly recovered a pink bag containing fentanyl and heroin. Driver Shakim Makins, 25, of Lamport Boulevard in South Beach and his female passenger, Taylor Squitieri, 23, of Sweetgum Lane in New Springville, were apprehended in a silver Nissan Altima at about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 300 block of McClean Avenue near Linwood Avenue, according to the criminal complaint based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Cops tout drug-and-gun arrest on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD touted on social media a major drug arrest on the North Shore of Staten Island. Field intelligence officers are credited with “getting illegal narcotics” and a gun off the streets of Staten Island in a post on the 120th Precinct’s Twitter feed.
Armed thieves steal BMW in Queens, crash into accomplices trying to escape cops
Armed carjackers stole a BMW and then crashed into a Mercedes with their accomplices inside while attempting to flee police overnight Tuesday in Jamaica Hills.
Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride
A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage Incident
MANHATTAN - A group of illegal dirt bike and ATV riders beat a man to death in a road rage incident in Harlem. Police have released the name of the victim after he succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the attack.
Pedestrian, 73, in critical condition after being struck by car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old male pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the corner of South Avenue and Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor, police said. A portion of South Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic pending an investigation by the NYPD’s...
Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute
QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison. A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of […]
NYPD releases additional details in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The search continues on Monday for a suspect in a shooting in Livingston where two wounded teens arrived at the hospital in a car on Saturday, according to police. A 17-year-old boy told police that he was standing on Snug Harbor Road near Richmond Terrace...
Man shot dead in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, Peter George, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. George was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his […]
FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
As West Brighton shooting victims, 17 and 18, remain in hospital, an NYPD investigation continues
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD shared additional details about two people who were shot Saturday night in West Brighton. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The two victims, ages 17 and 18, were shot in the stomach and groin, respectively, said police. They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1