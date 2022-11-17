Read full article on original website
Related
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KTRE
Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Holding students’ attention while teaching them math isn’t the easiest task and sometimes teachers have to get creative to get the children involved. Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more exciting. Garcia has used his Harley-Davidson to...
KLTV
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
KTRE
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms. “Almost every one of our parks needs a...
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
Salvation Army in Lufkin & Nacogdoches Kicks Off Kettle Campaign
'Tis the season for ringing bells and red aprons. The Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas Red Kettle campaign on Friday at the Brookshire Brothers on University Drive in Nacogdoches and in the Gaslight Plaza in Lufkin. Captain Cavon Phillips presided over the kick-off event in Lufkin while Captain Jenifer...
KTRE
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition, winning thousands for adoption fees
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child. “The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”
Lufkin police accepting donations for Blue Santa to buy gifts for children
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Blue Santa is asking for the community’s help to make Christmas special for children in Lufkin. The Lufkin Police Department works with a Lufkin ISD counselor to come up with a list of families in need. Then, Blue Santa buys $100 gifts for more than 50 children every year. If anyone […]
KLTV
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
KLTV
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
KLTV
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Joaquin High School football team will have a game with Beckville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KLTV
Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school. According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
KTRE
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend. Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.
KLTV
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
KTRE
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Comments / 0