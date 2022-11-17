ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

CBS19

No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Holding students’ attention while teaching them math isn’t the easiest task and sometimes teachers have to get creative to get the children involved. Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more exciting. Garcia has used his Harley-Davidson to...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired

ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
ZAVALLA, TX
KTRE

Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition, winning thousands for adoption fees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child. “The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
LUFKIN, TX
lightandchampion.com

The Sabine County prankster was the best

Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
KILGORE, TX
High School Football PRO

Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Juvenile arrested in connection with threat of violence against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly threatened violence toward their school. According to a report by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning, they received a call from the Carlisle ISD administration office regarding an alleged terroristic threat made against a school in the district. Following an investigation, a directive to apprehend was issued by the court and a juvenile was taken into custody. They have been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Kilgore police search for information regarding apartment shooting

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public's help for information after an apartment building was struck gunfire last weekend. Police said the incident happened at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex on Nov. 12 between between 8:45 and 9 p.m. a person shot an apartment building in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX

