Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for Sunday Night Football at Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs will be missing a pair of key players for Sunday’s Week 11 game in L.A. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) are out for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future. Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Wichita Eagle
Could Chiefs’ seemingly improved running game open things up for Travis Kelce in L.A.?
It’s been tough sledding for the Chargers against the run this season. They enter Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs game ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed and have surrendered more than 200 in a game three times this year. Although the Chiefs have been hit or miss...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Colts
The Eagles will get an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss on Sunday in Indianapolis, a setback that created some cracks on the facade inside and outside of the NovaCare Complex. Panic set in with much of the fan base after perfection turned to patsy against a limited...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
Wichita Eagle
Bears vs. Falcons Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Chicago Bears (3-7) come to town. The Falcons will be tasked with stopping one of the game's hottest players at the moment in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, while Chicago will look to stop Atlanta's brilliant rushing attack.
Wichita Eagle
‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. "The Packers' [game] we...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated
For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels to Return to Denver For First Time as a Head Coach
Josh McDaniels' success as an offensive coordinator in New England can make it easy to forget that he had a quick head coaching stint prior to taking the reins for the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels spent nearly two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s How Broncos Can Give Crowded RB Room a Shot in the Arm
The Denver Broncos designated Melvin Gordon as the starting running back against the Tennessee Titans last week. Gordon totaled seven carries for 24 rushing yards and four receptions for 46 yards. These stats are average at best, failing to contribute to overall team success. With the addition of Latavius Murray...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast
The last best chance for keeping the Chiefs from winning a seventh straight AFC West title happens on Sunday Night Football, when Kansas City visits the L.A. Chargers. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead over the Chargers and have beaten them once already. Win this one and only an epic collapse would prevent the Chiefs from taking the division yet again.
Wichita Eagle
Fletcher Cox’s Value Difficult to Quantify, but Eagles Still Believe in Him
PHILADELPHIA - We can all agree that Fletcher Cox at 31 isn’t the same as Fletcher Cox at 27. His production, from a number’s standpoint, isn’t there, but they aren’t horrible, either. He played 70 snaps against the Washington Commanders, the most he’s played since 2020...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
