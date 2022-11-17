Read full article on original website
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Where the Worcester Police Dept.’s racial equity audit stands as federal investigation begins
Two days after a federal investigation into the Worcester Police Department policing practices was announced, newly-named City Manager Eric Batista said a racial equity audit into the department is “a little over halfway” completed. The Department of Justice and United State Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office announced Tuesday they...
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of Chicopee passed away
Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of the Chicopee Police Department has passed away.
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
Bank robbed Friday in Enfield
ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
Worcester Police Dept. has paid out millions in lawsuits over the years
While it’s unclear what specifically has triggered the Department of Justice and United States Attorney Rachael Rollins Office’s federal probe into the Worcester Police Department, the department has paid out millions to settle lawsuits against the department in the last decade. And several lawsuits are ongoing. Federal officials...
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure
Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
Police investigating Enfield bank robbery
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says
Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
Mass. man sentenced to prison for illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard
An East Brookfield man convicted of illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard without a license was sentenced in Worcester federal court Friday to 8 months in prison. Antonio Santonastaso, 63, was sentenced to 8 months in prison and one year of supervised release. On April 5, a Worcester...
Fire damages Springfield Jewish Community Center
An apparent electrical fire that started in the sauna area of the Jewish Community Center at 1160 Dickinson St., caused damage to the pool and locker rooms areas of the center Friday evening, Springfield fire officials said. Springfield firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at about...
Preservation Committee approves funds to repair Southwick’s Moore House
SOUTHWICK — The Community Preservation Committee voted Wednesday evening to approve $29,000 in Community Preservation Act funding to repair and restore one of the oldest existing homes in Southwick. Southwick Historical Society Treasurer Pat Odiorne sat before the committee to request funding to replace and repair timber siding for...
Ware officials abandon plans to convert vacant bank into police station
Town officials here have abandoned plans to convert the vacant Country Bank building located downtown to a police station or any other municipal use. At Monday’s special town meeting, an article to accept the 73-75 Main St. building from the bank was dismissed. During a June press conference outside...
Cheshire town clerk fined for repeatedly hiring family members
A Cheshire town clerk paid a $5,000 fine after admitting to repeatedly hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform town work, according to state officials. For nine years between 2008 and 2020, Town Clerk Christine Emerson hired her daughter to help with town census mailings, and for seven elections between 2014 and 2020, Emerson hired her granddaughter to help set up a polling location on Election Day.
Worcester paid $275K to man allegedly assaulted by police outside Beer Garden
The city of Worcester paid out $275,000 to a former Worcester man who was thrown to the ground, attacked by a police K-9 and arrested — and later had his charges dropped — following a brawl at the Worcester Beer Garden in October 2019. Records obtained by MassLive...
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia vetoes ordinance requiring departments to report loss
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia vetoed an order that required city departments to report thefts or losses over $500 within 30 days. The City Council returned the order to the Ordinance Committee for further consideration. But during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilor-at-Large Kevin A. Jourdain was surprised by...
Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home
James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
JCC confirms fire Friday
The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
