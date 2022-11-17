Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO