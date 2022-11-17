ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure

Springfield resident Tina Lanzillo had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating Enfield bank robbery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Enfield Police are currently investigating a bank robbery. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the incident occured at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street. The male suspect reportedly showed a handgun. K-9 units are being sent to the scene. Western Mass News will...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says

Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Fire damages Springfield Jewish Community Center

An apparent electrical fire that started in the sauna area of the Jewish Community Center at 1160 Dickinson St., caused damage to the pool and locker rooms areas of the center Friday evening, Springfield fire officials said. Springfield firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at about...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Cheshire town clerk fined for repeatedly hiring family members

A Cheshire town clerk paid a $5,000 fine after admitting to repeatedly hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform town work, according to state officials. For nine years between 2008 and 2020, Town Clerk Christine Emerson hired her daughter to help with town census mailings, and for seven elections between 2014 and 2020, Emerson hired her granddaughter to help set up a polling location on Election Day.
CHESHIRE, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home

James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

JCC confirms fire Friday

The Springfield Firefighters have been called to the Jewish Community Center in Springfield. 22News also has a crew there and can confirm that smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building and the rescue squad is also on location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals

Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

