Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Returning Lakers, Sidelined Pistons In Latest Injury Report
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player, LeBron James, in a game that they're actually favored to win!. The 3-10 Lakers will square off against the visiting Detroit Pistons tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Despite both teams' best efforts, someone does actually have to win this contest. Both...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pistons’ Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely as the team is concerned that he has a stress fracture in his shin, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Cunningham still has to determine whether he wants to undergo surgery or if he just wants to rest as his injury heals. According...
Wichita Eagle
Bears vs. Falcons Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Chicago Bears (3-7) come to town. The Falcons will be tasked with stopping one of the game's hottest players at the moment in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, while Chicago will look to stop Atlanta's brilliant rushing attack.
Wichita Eagle
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Steph Curry has been dismantling teams left and right this season, and the Knicks were no expection to that. Curry put up 24 points, 10 assists, 2 steals on 9/19 FGs against the Knicks - a performance that made Cam Reddish give him the highest praise. “I was competing against...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance
Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
Wichita Eagle
Pokusevski’s Ankle Injury Raises Concerns With OKC’s Big Man Depth
Oklahoma City can’t seem to catch a break this season. From after the NBA Draft to Friday night in Memphis, the Thunder have continued to be plagued by poorly timed injuries. It began with Chet Holmgren who is unable to play this season due to a Lisfranc injury he...
Wichita Eagle
Scottie Barnes Stays Hot While Raptors’ Depth Pieces Hang Tight with Hawks in Overtime Loss
Last year the Toronto Raptors learned an important lesson in depth. View the original article to see embedded media. As COVID-19 ravaged the team and injuries plagued Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and eventually Fred VanVleet at points throughout the year, Raptors coach Nick Nurse made it clear nine or 10 depth players on the team wasn't going to be enough. No, 14 players aren't going to play every night, but these days depth is key.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Cavaliers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Trade Reportedly “Didn’t Come from Front Office”
The Atlanta Hawks offense has been a mess throughout the first 15 games of the NBA season. Atlanta's unhealthy shot diet has been compounded by the team's inability to hit outside shots. Currently, Atlanta ranks 29th in three-point attempts and last in made three-pointers. The lack of floor spacing has...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday
After being listed as questionable due to hip soreness, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out for the Sixers’ Saturday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris's recent setback started on Friday morning. After the Sixers went through a Friday morning shootaround session ahead of their matchup...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
Comments / 0