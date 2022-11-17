ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Minor League Club Reflects on Cody Bellinger’s Time with Org

For some, the inevitable happened yesterday as the Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger and made him a free agent. Even though many fans disagree with the move, it comes as no surprise. Bellinger was eligible to get roughly $18 million in arbitration, which is a lot more than what the Dodgers were willing to give him after Cody’s last three disappointing seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Will ‘Work Hard’ to Trade Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks This Winter

While the Yankees strive to retain their superstar leader in free agency, New York is reportedly hoping to part ways with two veterans that struggled in pinstripes this season. According toJoel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees will "work hard" to "get rid" of third baseman Josh Donaldson...
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes ‘More Plausible’ With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered

The Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger on Friday, possibly laying the groundwork to cut ties with the former Rookie of the Year and MVP. While L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says the team remains interested in bring Bellinger back on a more team-friendly deal, for the first time the slugger has a say in it, as he's a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy