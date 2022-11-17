Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
UFC Fight Night 215 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena’s first-round blitz among four POTN winners
The UFC handed out Performance of the Night bonuses after Saturday’s card, including the winners of the first and final bouts of the event. After UFC Fight Night 215, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.
Wichita Eagle
Boxing video: Greg Hardy drops Hasim Rahman Jr. with counter right, wins unanimous decision
UFC veteran Greg Hardy has picked up another win in the boxing ring. At MF X DAZN: X Series 003 on Saturday, Hardy shared the ring with Hasim Rahman Jr. for a four-round pro boxing bout. The fight reached the final bell, but Hardy, who weighed in at 320 pounds, 94 pounds heavier than Rahman Jr., nearly ended the fight early.
Comments / 0