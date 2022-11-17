ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Fisher's Winter Wonderland Dress Will Put You in the Holiday Spirit

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isla Fisher is walking in a winter wonderland!

The actress stepped out on Tuesday evening for Save The Children's Narnia-themed Winter Gala at Guildhall in London.

Fisher donned a light pink gown by Needle and Thread that incorporated tulle ruffles and jewels throughout the entire ensemble to give it that layered and sparkling look. Her red locks were perfectly straightened and parted down the middle, and she rocked a soft-glam makeup style to tie the look together.

The actress shared moments throughout her night on her Instagram that featured her lovely look on the event's red carpet. Other photos in the carousel featured selfies the 46-year-old actress took with her friends.

Fisher also included a photo of the decor featured at the gala, including the dinner table centerpieces that perfectly fit the theme.

"It was an honor and a privilege to support Save the Children tonight #thewintergala @savechildrenuk @needleandthreadlondon #narnia," she captioned the post.

"That is a dress!!! Oh wow. Want it," one fan commented about her look.

"Beautiful Isla 😍" another fan wrote.

"🔥 Looking smashing as always! 🔥" someone else gushed.

The gala was held to raise money for some of the world's most disadvantaged children and families. The funds raised at the charity event will help these families gain access to food, healthcare, and education.

