Los Angeles, CA

Injury Report: Paul George Questionable vs. Detroit Pistons

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

LA Clippers star Paul George is being listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a left hand contusion. It is unclear when George suffered this injury, but it has his status in question for this game against Detroit.

The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard for this matchup, and likely Luke Kennard as well. With injuries being their main issue the last two seasons, they are once again dealing with misfortune on that front.

With Kawhi Leonard having played in just two of the team's first 15 games, the Clippers have gone 8-7 thus far. While one game above .500 would usually be considered solid with a star player sidelined, the Clippers have played the league's second-easiest schedule up until this point. Unable to gather any real momentum during that light portion of the schedule, the Clippers now enter a more difficult part of the year.

If George is forced to miss time, it will be tough for the Clippers to stay alive in the Western Conference, even with it being currently mediocre. With George being listed as questionable as opposed to out, this should not be a major injury for him, but time will of course reveal more.

The Clippers and Pistons are set to face off at 7:30 PM PST in Los Angeles.

