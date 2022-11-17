‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Bride and Avocado: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT : Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 8, of “ The Masked Singer ,” “Comedy Roast Night,” which aired Nov. 16 on Fox.

As “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon revealed this week that he’s expecting his 12 th – yes, 12 th – child, the Fox series addressed the star’s baby making capabilities several times throughout Wednesday’s episode — even though it was taped in the summer, when Cannon’s tally had just reached the double digits.

“Comedy Roast Night” opened with judge Ken Jeong doing a standup routine with a little roasting of his own: “I know [host] Nick [Cannon] is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names.”

And in her clue package, the week’s winner, Snowstorm, referred to judge Nicole Scherzinger as someone “who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.” After performing, she added to Cannon, “I’m so scared to get close to you, I don’t want to get pregnant.” “That’s cold,” Cannon responded.

As for the episode’s reveals, wrestler Chris Jericho and comedian/podcast host Adam Carolla were the next stars to be unmasked.

Jericho, as the Bride, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Carolla was unmasked as the Avocado after facing off with winner Snowstorm in a battle royale introduced by Drew Carey (in which both took turns singing the song “You’re So Vain,” by Carly Simon). Snowstorm moves on to next week’s episode.

For Bride, no one got it right. Robin Thicke thought it was Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Vin Diesel. Nicole Scherzinger picked Sammy Hagar. Ken Jeong guessed Matthew McConaughey.

As for Avocado, also no guessed correctly. Robin Thicke picked Tim Allen. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Joe Rogan. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg named Marc Maron. Ken Jeong said Dax Shepard.

“I’m always up for experience and a challenge,” Carolla told Variety. “They give you all the help they can over there, and I’m certainly no singer. I don’t have a very good singing voice, but I do think they try to find that song that kind of captures your vibe or your energy… ultimately, at the end of the day to just go have fun out there like make it your own and then once once I got those marching orders, I’ve stopped trying to be a good singer and sort of make it my own.”

Chris Jericho as Bride and Adam Corolla as Avocado join George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Joey Lawrence as the Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as the Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams/Christopher Knight/Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the celebrities revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season, as after each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals. The Harp survived Round 1 and is the first to make it to the semi-finals, while Lambs won Round 2 and will also be in the semis.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night eight:

Snowstorm, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Snowstorm (WINNER)

Song : “Thank U, Next,” by Ariana Grande

Weakness : Snow men

Clue : Can’t sit down

Clue delivered by Jon Lovitz : “She has shared the stage with A-list superstars like Rob Lowe, and non A-listers like Dr. Ken.”

Package voiceover : “Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold blooded. So becoming Snowstorm actually makes sense for me. And while I can be a total blizzard when I want to be, I swear I am just the sweetest thing. I started working when I was 18 and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen. Because being a woman, I had to snowplow my way into a male-dominated industry. Things haven’t always been pitch perfect, I’ve had some failures. But bombing wildly has made me fearless. So this song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole. Who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.”

Panel guesses : Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Iliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza, Whitney Cummings

Bride, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

The Bride (Chris Jericho)

Song : “White Wedding,” by Billy Idol

Previous Song : “Shut Up and Dance,” by Walk the Moon

Clue Delivered by Jon Lovitz: “They have a movie career and they like to show off their chest, just like Jenny McCarthy. Minus the movie career.”

Package voiceover : “Beating Gopher last week in the battle royale was killer. I know it’s not ladylike to showboat, but this queen just can’t help herself. Two new challengers are knocking on my kingdom’s door. But the claws are out and this queen is ready to conquer anyone who comes between the queen and my crown. Now I know you’re all dying to know who this blushing bride is, so here’s another juicy clue: 1) “Become a Hero Queen” 2) “Act Up” Ring any wedding bells? Speaking of royal weddings, this week’s opus goes out to Mrs. McCarthy Wahlberg, who wasn’t fooling anybody with that white wedding dress.”

Panel guesses: Flea, Matthew McConaughey, David Arquette

Previous panel guesses : Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, David Coverdale, Carrot Top

Avocado, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker/Fox)

Avocado (Adam Corolla)

Song : “Hit the Road Jack,” by Ray Charles

Strength : Keto friendly

Clue: Dude’s dude

Clue Delivered by Jon Lovitz: “For Avocado, he’s really into home renovation, but it’s not like he’s a Property Brother. Those guys are handsome. Avocado has a face you want to listen to.”

Package voiceover : “Yeah sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m lightyears away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe, working in construction, real get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life. And I really wanted to make people laugh. So on a whim, I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet sweet AC. After some success I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. And it became a billion dollar industry. So what the heck am I doing here? Well, it’s comedy roast night, and I’m dedicating this diss track to the comedian who’s legally required to appear on every Fox show. Spoiler alert, that’s you, Ken.”

Panel guesses : Harrison Ford, Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Tim Allen

Round 1 Semi-finalist: Harp

Previous songs: “Perfect,” by Pink; “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” theme song)

Previous panel guesses : Amber Riley , Ashanti , Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose

Round 2 Semi-finalist: Lambs

Previous songs : “Hot N Cold,” by Katy Perry; “Ironic,” by Alanis Morissette

Previous panel guesses : The Kardashians, Haim, The Chicks, The Corrs, Fifth Harmony, SWV