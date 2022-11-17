ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Bride and Avocado: Here’s Who They Are

By Michael Schneider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rQo9_0jDgLpqz00

SPOILER ALERT : Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 8, of “ The Masked Singer ,” “Comedy Roast Night,” which aired Nov. 16 on Fox.

As “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon revealed this week that he’s expecting his 12 th – yes, 12 th – child, the Fox series addressed the star’s baby making capabilities several times throughout Wednesday’s episode — even though it was taped in the summer, when Cannon’s tally had just reached the double digits.

“Comedy Roast Night” opened with judge Ken Jeong doing a standup routine with a little roasting of his own: “I know [host] Nick [Cannon] is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names.”

And in her clue package, the week’s winner, Snowstorm, referred to judge Nicole Scherzinger as someone “who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.” After performing, she added to Cannon, “I’m so scared to get close to you, I don’t want to get pregnant.” “That’s cold,” Cannon responded.

As for the episode’s reveals, wrestler Chris Jericho and comedian/podcast host Adam Carolla were the next stars to be unmasked.

Jericho, as the Bride, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Carolla was unmasked as the Avocado after facing off with winner Snowstorm in a battle royale introduced by Drew Carey (in which both took turns singing the song “You’re So Vain,” by Carly Simon). Snowstorm moves on to next week’s episode.

For Bride, no one got it right. Robin Thicke thought it was Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Vin Diesel. Nicole Scherzinger picked Sammy Hagar. Ken Jeong guessed Matthew McConaughey.

As for Avocado, also no guessed correctly. Robin Thicke picked Tim Allen. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Joe Rogan. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg named Marc Maron.  Ken Jeong said Dax Shepard.

“I’m always up for experience and a challenge,” Carolla told Variety. “They give you all the help they can over there, and I’m certainly no singer. I don’t have a very good singing voice, but I do think they try to find that song that kind of captures your vibe or your energy… ultimately, at the end of the day to just go have fun out there like make it your own and then once once I got those marching orders, I’ve stopped trying to be a good singer and sort of make it my own.”

Chris Jericho as Bride and Adam Corolla as Avocado join George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Joey Lawrence as the Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as the Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams/Christopher Knight/Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the celebrities revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season, as after each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals. The Harp survived Round 1 and is the first to make it to the semi-finals, while Lambs won Round 2 and will also be in the semis.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night eight:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1BNF_0jDgLpqz00
Snowstorm, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

Snowstorm (WINNER)

Song : “Thank U, Next,” by Ariana Grande

Weakness : Snow men

Clue : Can’t sit down

Clue delivered by Jon Lovitz : “She has shared the stage with A-list superstars like Rob Lowe, and non A-listers like Dr. Ken.”

Package voiceover : “Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold blooded. So becoming Snowstorm actually makes sense for me. And while I can be a total blizzard when I want to be, I swear I am just the sweetest thing. I started working when I was 18 and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen. Because being a woman, I had to snowplow my way into a male-dominated industry. Things haven’t always been pitch perfect, I’ve had some failures. But bombing wildly has made me fearless. So this song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole. Who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.”

Panel guesses : Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Iliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza, Whitney Cummings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXd8d_0jDgLpqz00
Bride, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox)

The Bride (Chris Jericho)

Song : “White Wedding,” by Billy Idol

Previous Song : “Shut Up and Dance,” by Walk the Moon

Clue Delivered by Jon Lovitz: “They have a movie career and they like to show off their chest, just like Jenny McCarthy. Minus the movie career.”

Package voiceover : “Beating Gopher last week in the battle royale was killer. I know it’s not ladylike to showboat, but this queen just can’t help herself. Two new challengers are knocking on my kingdom’s door. But the claws are out and this queen is ready to conquer anyone who comes between the queen and my crown. Now I know you’re all dying to know who this blushing bride is, so here’s another juicy clue: 1) “Become a Hero Queen” 2) “Act Up”  Ring any wedding bells? Speaking of royal weddings, this week’s opus goes out to Mrs. McCarthy Wahlberg, who wasn’t fooling anybody with that white wedding dress.”

Panel guesses: Flea, Matthew McConaughey, David Arquette

Previous panel guesses : Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, David Coverdale, Carrot Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQRnk_0jDgLpqz00
Avocado, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker/Fox)

Avocado (Adam Corolla)

Song : “Hit the Road Jack,” by Ray Charles

Strength : Keto friendly

Clue: Dude’s dude

Clue Delivered by Jon Lovitz: “For Avocado, he’s really into home renovation, but it’s not like he’s a Property Brother. Those guys are handsome. Avocado has a face you want to listen to.”

Package voiceover : “Yeah sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m lightyears away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe, working in construction, real get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life. And I really wanted to make people laugh. So on a whim, I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet sweet AC. After some success I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. And it became a billion dollar industry. So what the heck am I doing here? Well, it’s comedy roast night, and I’m dedicating this diss track to the comedian who’s legally required to appear on every Fox show. Spoiler alert, that’s you, Ken.”

Panel guesses : Harrison Ford, Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Tim Allen

Round 1 Semi-finalist: Harp

Previous songs: “Perfect,” by Pink; “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” theme song)

Previous panel guesses : Amber Riley , Ashanti , Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose

Round 2 Semi-finalist: Lambs

Previous songs : “Hot N Cold,” by Katy Perry; “Ironic,” by Alanis Morissette

Previous panel guesses : The Kardashians, Haim, The Chicks, The Corrs, Fifth Harmony, SWV

Related
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Oscar Hopefuls, Star Couples and Kid Laroi Mingle at GQ Men of the Year Bash

Good men were not in short supply on Thursday night, as GQ magazine once again invaded West Hollywood for its annual Men of the Year celebration. At the top of the Sunset Strip, the Edition Hotel played host in its lobby restaurant and adjoined garden, where impossibly chic guests rubbed shoulders. The event offers some of the best people watching on the social calendar, and this year did not disappoint. Oscar hopeful Brendan Frasier and actor-producer-director Zoe Kravitz both turned up in support of their GQ covers, flanked by notable people from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Early arrivals...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Didn’t Want to Deal With His Pathetic-ness’

Quentin Tarantino’s press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” continued with a guest appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” where the host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film producer worked with Tarantino on nine movies. The two severed ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault. Tarantino admitted at the time that he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to a certain degree, but he stressed to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault. “I’d never heard the stories that later came...
TVLine

Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]

Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Popculture

Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Cinemablend

Anna Faris Reveals Relationship With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hopes For A Blended Family

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009-2017 and share a son, Jack. After their marriage ended, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the two share two children together. While the end of a marriage can be difficult for all parties, Faris and Pratt have stated they stay committed to raising their child together as a united front. Recently Faris expressed that her relationship with both Pratt and Schwarzenegger has grown stronger over the years, and hopes for a blended family.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Decider.com

Roslyn Singleton, Who Appeared on ‘AGT’ After Cancer Battle Went Viral, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on shows like America’s Got Talent and The Ellen Degeneres Show after going viral during her emotional cancer battle, has died. She was 39. Singleton first appeared on our screens two years ago, when her husband Ray Singleton uploaded a video of himself serenading her just before she went in for surgery for her brain cancer. He confirmed her passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
People

All the Details on Taylor Lautner's 'Romantic' Wedding to Taylor Dome: 'I Married My Best Friend'

Taylor Lautner knew he'd get a little emotional when it came to his wedding to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, so he had a plan. "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"
CALIFORNIA STATE
