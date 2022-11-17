ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

West Perry football advances to District championship game

Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Catholic falls to Pope John Paul II in PIAA Class 3A finals

MECHANICSBURG — The last two times North Catholic played volleyball at Cumberland Valley, the Trojans won a state championship. Pope John Paul II ruined their hopes for a third state title with a five-set victory by scores of 15-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, and 19-17 in the PIAA Class 3A final Saturday at the Eagle Dome at Cumberland Valley.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship live stream: Watch here

West Perry football has already made history this year. But on Saturday afternoon, they have an opportunity to shake up the Pennsylvania football scene. The Mustangs, winning 11 games and two playoff matchups in a season for the first-time in program history, are squaring up on the road against the 11-0 Wyomissing Spartans in the District 3 3A championship game, as West Perry is seeking its first district title ever.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin excited for state title close to home

Hummelstown, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate is a field hockey hot bed. With the state championship matchups set for Saturday, five of the six teams vying for a state title are from District III. That means many of them don’t have to go too far from home with 1A, 2A and 3A all at Cumberland […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Times News

Tigers capture District 11 3A title

Moments after his team defeated North Schuylkill 34-14 in the District 11 Class 3A championship game, Northwestern head coach Josh Snyder met with his players. After the customary postgame conversation, the Tigers ended the talk by shouting that three-word phrase. Pounding the rock was something Northwestern did all season, and...
ASHLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson

If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg

When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New Hershey treats bringing sweetness to the holidays

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats. According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

York County school district selects new Superintendent

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Lion Area School District announced earlier today on Nov. 18, 2022 that they have officially selected a new Superintendent. A local native, and a Red Lion Area Senior Highschool alumni, class of 1998, Dr. Robert L. Walker has been selected by the Red Lion Board of School Directors to serve as Superintendent, according to Red Lion.
RED LION, PA
cstoredecisions.com

Hershey Acts on Climate Change

The Hershey Co. announced progress on its commitment to act on climate change, with recent initiatives including the launch of a third utility-scale solar project, energy and water optimization investments and continued progress addressing land use change. As stated in its 2021 ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Report, the candy and snack maker reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 48% and Scope 3 emissions by 18% against a 2018 baseline. As part of its science-based targets, Hershey aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 by 25% by 2030.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy