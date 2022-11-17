ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

Boston Celtics would have drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2018 lottery pick.

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have been the NBA's best team for most of this early season. Despite the departure of head coach Ime Udoka, the Cs haven't lost a beat since their Finals run last season.

So how much better could they be with a guy like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team? The young star is one of the game's top scorers so far this season, and the Celtics were apparently on the verge of drafting him before they traded that pick for Kyrie Irving.

Speaking on the Celtics' broadcast, former league big man Brian Scalabrine dropped this bombshell on what could've looked like in Boston:

Scal has indicated on recent Celtics broadcasts that he had intel that they would have selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in ‘18 had they not traded the pick in the Kyrie deal. Pretty interesting alternative scenario there.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is One Of The Best Young Players In The NBA

SGA doesn't get a lot of coverage these days, but he's putting on an absolute show in OKC. Through 13 games this season, the young stud is averaging 31.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on an impressive 53% shooting.

He has almost single-handedly won games for the Thunder this year, although there are now reporters that he is growing frustrated with the current situation .

An anonymous NBA executive told Sam Amick of The Athletic that Shai is 'frustrated' with the Thunder losses and he could be out of the team recently. SGA is the fifth top scorer in the league this season, averaging 31.6 points per game, which means he's ready to compete and lead a team to get wins and reach important stages.

“You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “But how far do (the Thunder) want to push this (tanking effort)?”

SGA isn't somebody who gets talked about too much but he's a high-impact player who can be the main scoring option of a competing team.

On the Celtics, he would thrive next to the two-way dominance of Tatum and Brown. Unfortunately, the Celtics gave up that opportunity to pursue Kyrie Irving, who left a while later with nothing to show for his time in Boston.

