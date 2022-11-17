ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Arrest made after hazardous materials from stolen trailer dumped in Sacramento County

The trailer was located overnight and a person has been arrested in relation to the incident, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the 7200 block of Luther Drive for reports of a trailer left on private property. While investigating, officers learned the materials were not inside the trailer and had been discarded in the 2600 block of Florin Road.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A woman was arrested following a stabbing that nearly left a man dead Monday night. Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found a man with multiple stab wounds at his neighbor's home, according to the Tracy Police Department.
TRACY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy