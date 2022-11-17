Read full article on original website
17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Man allegedly threatened lives of Sacramento government officials before hours-long standoff with police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was accused of threatening to harm current and running Sacramento council members, according to a felony complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges 37-year-old Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of candidate Karina...
'A cry for happiness' | Family has closure after Natomas gas station shooting suspect caught
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Janiah Johnson has some closure after Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago, Illinois. Anderson will face homicide charges for the death of the 22-year-old, who was shot at the Natomas Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oak back on Aug. 3. A...
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Arrest made after hazardous materials from stolen trailer dumped in Sacramento County
The trailer was located overnight and a person has been arrested in relation to the incident, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the 7200 block of Luther Drive for reports of a trailer left on private property. While investigating, officers learned the materials were not inside the trailer and had been discarded in the 2600 block of Florin Road.
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody. According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges. CASE HISTORY. The shooting happened in...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield. Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — A woman was arrested following a stabbing that nearly left a man dead Monday night. Tracy police officers received a call about a potential stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found a man with multiple stab wounds at his neighbor's home, according to the Tracy Police Department.
4 hospitalized in Sacramento County after rollover accident involving big rig
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said people involved in a rollover vehicle accident involving a big rig are hospitalized - with one reported to be in critical condition. California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident near Prairie City Road and White Rock Road. Crews are on...
Sacramento Superior Court rolling out jury summons postcards in November
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced earlier this month it will officially roll out its new system of jury summoning this Friday. Residents in Sacramento will receive postcards in place of traditional enclosed jury duty summons beginning Nov. 18. The change is being made in effort to...
Investigation into Amador High School football team group chat finds racist, antisemitic and homophobic speech
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — A scathing investigation into a racist, homophobic and antisemitic group chat allegedly used by players of Amador High School's varsity football team has now been concluded, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson said in a letter to parents Friday. The investigation reportedly found...
2 of 3 Sacramento Co. ‘Safe Stay Community’ homeless shelters behind schedule
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has three ‘Safe Stay Communities’ in the works, which will ultimately be able to take a total of about 400 people off the streets. The county describes them as "low-barrier, full-service shelters located proximate to where unsheltered encampments exist in the...
