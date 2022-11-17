Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Severe weather,...
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
newscenter1.tv
35 photos of snowfall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
KEVN
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
Getting warmer over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not as cold for Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We will be mostly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to finish up the weekend. Next week...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota BBB warns of online shopping scams
As the holiday season draws near, so do thoughts of holiday shopping, and that has the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota (BBB) warning people of online shopping scams. They say the vast majority of consumers who were scammed shopped on fake websites that promised low prices and fast delivery.
KEVN
Much nicer for next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
KELOLAND TV
Only one more day of cold: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, November 18
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are cold, with temperatures much below average for the middle of November. With temperatures in the low 20s, we are 20° below average in Sioux Falls today. Skies will slowly start filling with clouds this afternoon and we will hang on to those into tonight. We also have stronger north and west winds across KELOLAND, these are helping keep us cold.
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to issue new license plates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
KELOLAND TV
Staple and Spice Market is there for all your holiday needs
The holidays can be an anxiety-inducing time for many of us. We’re constantly thinking about the pressures of hosting our families and friends for holiday dinners, making sure we get our holiday shopping done, and stressing about what to get for whom. While we can’t get rid of all your stress for you, we can offer some great tips, with the help of our friends with Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.
Black Hills Pioneer
Young well still down, but little effect to residents
SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed. In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight with our entire area dropping into the single digits and some parts dropping below zero. Wind chill values will be well below zero with some areas expected to see wind chills near -20°. Temperatures will be much better next week with highs in the 40s.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0