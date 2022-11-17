Read full article on original website
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURE DURING SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT FIRE STATION 55 RENOVATION
WHAT: TEMPORARY Lane Closure during site improvements at Fire Station 55. A temporary eastbound closure will be necessary to install a new water connection for the fire sprinkler system in coordination with Marin Municipal Water District. Also, there will be a flagger directing traffic West bound. PLEASE REDUCE YOUR SPEED DURING THIS TIME.
Third Street Improvement Project – 11/18/2022 weekly update
THIS WEEK (November 14 – 18):. Construction Crews formed the stairs and west end of the new retaining wall. Crews continued to remove sections of pavement and median islands to construct bike lane separator islands at the intersection 2nd and Marquard Avenue. Crews continued to replace the sanitary sewer...
Snapshot — Building Code Updates, Economic Development Strategic Plan, Events and More!
Congrats to Joan Herriges for being the first to answer our latest Snapshot Quiz. The art, Regeneration, is located at Arbor park, on the corner of Las Gallinas Avenue and Manuel T. Freitas Parkway. Be sure to check it out the next time you are in Terra Linda! Congrats Joan, and thanks for reading Snapshot. Scroll down to see this edition’s quiz and be the first to answer!
1 dead following 2 separate overnight shootings on and near Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two overnight shootings, one on the Bay Bridge and a later incident nearby, that resulted in one fatality and two victims with non-life-threatening wounds.In the first incident, shots were fired on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge around 10 p.m. Additional reports indicated one person may have been injured by debris but the CHP had not confirmed that report as of late Friday.Traffic on the span was snarled for hours after the event.Then, just after 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a shooting involving at least two vehicles took place on Interstate 80 near the I-580 interchange. Both vehicles fled the scene, according to the CHP. The CHP said that an occupant of one of the vehicles was struck and killed by gunfire. Two people riding in a second vehicle were also wounded and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The CHP has not revealed where and how the vehicles were located or if there have been any arrests.Eastbound lanes of the freewau were shut for around an hour as officers collected evidence. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the CHP tipline at (707) 917-4491.
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
Bayside Acres Phase A – Weekly Update November 14th
WR Forde will be going through all the newly installed pipes for a final cleaning and capturing footage of the pipe for quality control. They will also be working along Point San Pedro for restoration of the road and curb where the new pipe was installed. All residents should be aware while moving through the area and paying attention to the traffic flaggers stationed along the road. Speed limit is reduced to 25mph while they work.
Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People
Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Fully Remodeled Home with Divine Sunrise Views and Abundant Serenity Seeks $5.75 Million in Saratoga, California
20901 Michaels Drive Home in Saratoga, California for Sale. 20901 Michaels Drive, Saratoga, California is a modern East facing home with divine sunrise views, city light night views sitting on a peaceful, quiet, location full of nature and still close to town; restaurants, parks, library, schools & more. This Home in Saratoga offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20901 Michaels Drive, please contact Chandani Group (Phone: 408-391-8267) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
Milpitas’ catalytic converter theft protection program launches
As of November 1, the City of Milpitas has had a catalytic converter theft protection program in place. The program is fueled by $200,000 in American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) dollars. But if the ARPA funding runs out, the program will still last for a total of 3 months. Conversely, if the ARPA money is still available for the program after 3 months from November 1, people can still benefit from it until the money runs out.
Central Subway Opens Saturday—4 Years Late and $375M Over Budget
The decades-in-the-making Central Subway will start limited service this weekend, allowing passengers to ferry between its four stops for free while giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency time to work out any kinks in operations. Deemed a boondoggle by detractors from the jump and even labeled the “Central Circus”...
San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free
SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
Woman dead after crashing into building in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is deceased after crashing into a building Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision involving one vehicle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. According to SJPD, an adult female was driving northbound […]
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
