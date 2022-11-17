SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two overnight shootings, one on the Bay Bridge and a later incident nearby, that resulted in one fatality and two victims with non-life-threatening wounds.In the first incident, shots were fired on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge around 10 p.m. Additional reports indicated one person may have been injured by debris but the CHP had not confirmed that report as of late Friday.Traffic on the span was snarled for hours after the event.Then, just after 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a shooting involving at least two vehicles took place on Interstate 80 near the I-580 interchange. Both vehicles fled the scene, according to the CHP. The CHP said that an occupant of one of the vehicles was struck and killed by gunfire. Two people riding in a second vehicle were also wounded and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The CHP has not revealed where and how the vehicles were located or if there have been any arrests.Eastbound lanes of the freewau were shut for around an hour as officers collected evidence. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the CHP tipline at (707) 917-4491.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO