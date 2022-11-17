Fifth-year mechanical engineering technology student Graham Cullen has incorporated his love of cars and anything motorsports into his education and his career. At RIT, Cullen, who is from Manlius, N.Y., is a member of the frame team on the RIT Baja SAE team and also participates in RIT Car Club. And, recently, he worked as an intern at Polaris Inc., an automotive manufacturing company.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO