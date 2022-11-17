ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

opb.org

Oregon Republicans celebrate wins, focus on future

The so-called “red wave” did not materialize in the 2022 election. Nonetheless, the GOP made some significant gains nationally and in the Northwest. Republicans will have control of the U.S. House, and in Oregon, they broke the Democratic supermajority in the state House. And Oregon was one of the few blue states in the country where Republicans gained legislative seats. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the 5th Congressional District. The seat was held by the moderate seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader, but he lost to the more progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary. We talk about these wins and the future of the Oregon Republican party with political strategists Reagan Knopp and Julie Parrish.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. Brown said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that both of them are recuperating at home. She said while it means their Thanksgiving plans have changed, they are...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right

Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court in the first attempt to prevent strict new voter-approved gun laws from taking effect. Measure 114 expands background checks, requires gun owners to take a training course...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership

It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announces he will step down Jan. 9 as new governor takes office

Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen told agency employees Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Can Oregonians buy guns while Measure 114 limits are being worked out?

Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.
OREGON STATE

