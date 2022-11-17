Read full article on original website
Oregon Republicans celebrate wins, focus on future
The so-called “red wave” did not materialize in the 2022 election. Nonetheless, the GOP made some significant gains nationally and in the Northwest. Republicans will have control of the U.S. House, and in Oregon, they broke the Democratic supermajority in the state House. And Oregon was one of the few blue states in the country where Republicans gained legislative seats. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the 5th Congressional District. The seat was held by the moderate seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader, but he lost to the more progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary. We talk about these wins and the future of the Oregon Republican party with political strategists Reagan Knopp and Julie Parrish.
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Oregon’s Measure 114, strict new gun limits go into effect even sooner, state says
Oregon State Police now believe Ballot Measure 114, enacting some of the strictest gun limits in the nation, will go into effect earlier than its drafters thought, based on advice from the Secretary of State’s Office. That effective date is now Dec. 8, 30 days from when it was...
The Closest State Senate Race Last Week Was Also the Most Expensive Oregon Legislative Race Ever
With the addition of some late votes yesterday, general election turnout in Clackamas County is now 65.6%, higher than the statewide average of 64%. It appears that except for resolving so-called challenge ballots—those that have signature issues—that county is finished. That means state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) has...
Which individuals and groups made the largest last-minute donations to influence Oregon’s 2022 election?
Several uber-wealthy donors, unions and Republican and Democratic party PACs made large campaign contributions in the final week before the November election to try to influence Oregon’s race for governor and key races for the state Legislature. Almost none of the donations, which ranged from $50,000 to $450,000, was...
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. Brown said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that both of them are recuperating at home. She said while it means their Thanksgiving plans have changed, they are...
Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president
The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
Oregon Measure 114 lawsuit: Read the full text of the court challenge trying to stop strict new gun limits
A newly filed federal lawsuit argues Oregon’s Measure 114, due to go into effect next month, violates the Second Amendment. Read the full text of the complaint, filed by the Oregon Firearms Federation, below. Text of lawsuit as filed in federal court. The plaintiffs seek a court-ordered injunction that...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court in the first attempt to prevent strict new voter-approved gun laws from taking effect. Measure 114 expands background checks, requires gun owners to take a training course...
Deschutes County commissioners to hold hearing Monday on psilocybin ‘time, place,’ manner rules
Deschutes County commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday afternoon to receive testimony on proposed land-use regulations related to psilocybin businesses in the rural, unincorporated county. The post Deschutes County commissioners to hold hearing Monday on psilocybin ‘time, place,’ manner rules appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership
It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announces he will step down Jan. 9 as new governor takes office
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen told agency employees Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
▶️ Deschutes County sheriff: Measure 114 response will not be priority
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson says enforcing Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun law, will not be a response priority for his office. In a post on Facebook, Nelson said his office is working on plans to implement the Measure 114 gun permit process. But he says the office is struggling to staff its ranks.
Can Oregonians buy guns while Measure 114 limits are being worked out?
Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.
Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114
Oregon’s law enforcement leaders say they expect gun sales to “freeze” when measure 114 goes into effect early next month.
