Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development

DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
DELTONA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in

Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida

I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up

“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

