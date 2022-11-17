Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO