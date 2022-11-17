Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Deltona residents in flood area furious over new housing development
DELTONA, Fla. - A neighborhood in Deltona feels defeated after the city voted to move forward with a development near a flood zone against their wishes. The vote was split 4 to 3 for the development along Lake Helen Osteen Rd. People in the surrounding neighborhoods wanted the project shutdown after their neighborhoods flooded during Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
mynews13.com
Orange County commissioners vote to appeal court ruling blocking rent stabilization
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners voted 5-2 Thursday to appeal a court ruling blocking efforts to implement a rent-stabilization proposal in the county. 58.8% of Orange County voters approved a rent control ordinance on the ballot in this month's election. But it doesn’t take effect because it’s tied-up...
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say this is a domestic...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in
Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
Basket Brigade packs food for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
OVIEDO, Fla. — As we near the holiday season, a local organization is supporting families in need. Basket Brigade volunteers gathered at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday morning to help distribute boxes. People donated boxes filled with food for Thanksgiving meals. 9 Family Connection is a partner with...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
Orange County mother believes group of ATV, dirt bike riders ran over her son
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County mother believes a group of ATV and dirt bike riders are responsible for running over her son. Nykowanna Sloan said her 21-year-old son was walking down Apopka-Vineland Road over Halloween weekend when he was hit. He was just released from the hospital on...
WESH
Osceola County couple adopts 4 brothers, celebrates ‘National Adoption Day’
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday is National Adoption Day. In Florida alone, there are nearly 4,500 children who need a forever family. When Dimaris and Israel Santos first started dating, they knew kids were always in the picture. But after getting married, they faced eight years of infertility and lost four babies.
getnews.info
C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up
“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
Man, deputies exchange gunfire after reported home invasion in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun at officers in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood early Friday. Nicholas Lynn, 44, faces several charges, including attempted murder. Altamonte Springs police told WFTV they received a call around 6 a.m. about a home...
Volusia deputies, task force arrest two teens involved in recent DeLand shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have arrested two suspects involved in recent shootings in DeLand. On Friday, deputies arrested Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 29 in DeLand. According to deputies, a...
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
Mother of Orange County man permanently wounded after being struck by ATV on sidewalk speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother said her son was struck down by someone driving an ATV and left on the side of the road. She said she believes the hit-and-run crash involved a large group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It happened in Dr....
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
Comments / 1