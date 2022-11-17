ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Red Cross helps 30 displaced in Watsonville explosion fire

By Karl Cooke
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- 103 Beach Street looked different on Wednesday.

Tuesday night's fire displaced 30 people, and don’t have the same luck of insurance as the businesses below them.

The Red Cross made sure to step in to give some help. Disaster Manager Patsy Gasca explains how they responded to the fire.

Gasca says, “We quickly mobilized our volunteers, and within 15 minutes, a couple of our volunteers were on site assessing the needs of those evacuated.”

Watsonville City Leaders understand how important The Red Cross is for these situations. Public Information Officer for the City of Watsonville Michelle Pulido states how the organization works on the scene.

“They’re the real experts here,” Pulido said. “They’re able to come in and really guide the residents through a traumatic time right now and pretty much provide them the resources that they need.”

The Red Cross has helped almost everyone involved in the fires.

“To date, we’ve had 23 of those folks evacuated from the 30-unit complex,” Gasca said. “We are here taking care of them. We’ve placed them in a local hotel and checked in with them this morning to see if they’re still doing well, that they’re getting connected to their local resources and seeing what else we can do for them.”

Gasca says they continue to stay in touch with those in the hotel to ensure they’re taken care of.

