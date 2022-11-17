ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues

Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stephanie Leguichard

Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment

Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
ARKANSAS STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy