Tennessee State

Taste of Country

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Kelsea Ballerini Laughs off Haters After CMA Awards Dress Fiasco

Kelsea Ballerini is taking her recent CMA Awards red carpet moment in stride. Both she and fellow country music artist Mackenzie Porter wore the same blue Balenciaga dress to the event. But, Ballerini is simply laughing off any awkwardness. Ballerini responded to a TikTok video that highlighted how she and...
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Is Carrie Underwood Replacing Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'? John Legend Weighs In

Now that Blake Shelton is departing The Voice, John Legend is already thinking about who should replace him. "We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We'll see, we'll see," the musical artist, 43, said. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORTIt wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibilities, as Underwood, 39, rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. She also went back on the competition series earlier...
ETOnline.com

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Us Weekly

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: ‘Overjoyed’

Growing their modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Emmy nominee, 47, captioned his baby’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, November 15. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
MONTANA STATE
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
NASHVILLE, TN

