Read full article on original website
Related
See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More
Country Singers’ Houses: Photos Inside of Stars’ HomesSome of the biggest stars on the country music scene have taken their earnings and purchased their dream homes! Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite singers have shown off their incredible estates. Garth and his wife,...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Popculture
Kelsea Ballerini Laughs off Haters After CMA Awards Dress Fiasco
Kelsea Ballerini is taking her recent CMA Awards red carpet moment in stride. Both she and fellow country music artist Mackenzie Porter wore the same blue Balenciaga dress to the event. But, Ballerini is simply laughing off any awkwardness. Ballerini responded to a TikTok video that highlighted how she and...
Kelsea Ballerini Spends Weekend In Minnesota, Surprises Keith Urban Fans
Minnesota isn't the first place you'd think of taking a little weekend vacation, even if we think it is pretty great! Kelsea Ballerini must think it's great as well because she spent all of last weekend in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. She has been to Minnesota a bunch over...
'He Was Bitter': Billy Ray Cyrus' Career Comeback, Not Younger Woman, Forced Tish To File For Divorce
Bitter Billy Ray Cyrus' sour grapes over his stalled singing career destroyed the country hunk's rocky marriage to his wife Tish and wrecked his relationship with his pop superstar daughter Miley, not his rumored fiancée Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Tish, 55, filed divorce papers to...
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
WUSA
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
Throwback To George Strait And Chris Stapleton Singing “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” Together
After hearing the huge news that George Strait and Chris Stapleton were teaming up for a run of stadium shows next year, I had to go back and see what else these two have done together. Turns out they’ve shared the stage a few times, including a killer cover of...
Is Carrie Underwood Replacing Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'? John Legend Weighs In
Now that Blake Shelton is departing The Voice, John Legend is already thinking about who should replace him. "We have never had another country coach before; it has always been Blake… I could see Carrie [Underwood] doing it… She could be good. Just an idea, Carrie. We'll see, we'll see," the musical artist, 43, said. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORTIt wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibilities, as Underwood, 39, rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. She also went back on the competition series earlier...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: ‘Overjoyed’
Growing their modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Emmy nominee, 47, captioned his baby’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, November 15. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
CMAs Features Loretta Lynn Tribute By Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert
Loretta Lynn died on October 4 at the age of 90, leaving behind a loving family, adoring friends and fans, and a truly groundbreaking and historic country music career. For her contributions to the genre, Lynn will be honored at this year’s Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) by fellow powerhouses Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Jason Aldean Mentioned Maren Morris at a Recent Show, and the Crowd Responded With Boos
Jason Aldean and Maren Morris have a little tension and it was clear Aldean's fans are aware, as they responded with boos when he mentioned Morris at a recent concert.
Comments / 0