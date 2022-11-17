ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Gillian Sisley

Wife Ruins Woman's Marriage After Affair with Husband

When a person decides to get married, they generally go into the agreement hoping that their vows will last a lifetime. However, that isn’t always the case, because relationships are complicated and people are complicated. It’s estimated that about 40% of first marriages in the US end in divorce.
PopCrush

Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
People

10-Year-Old Missouri Girl Named Miracle Helps Deliver Baby After Mom Goes Into Labor at Home

Through the help of a "calm" dispatcher, Miracle was able to assist her mom Viola Fair, 30, to safely deliver her baby, according to North County Fire & Rescue Truly a miracle! A 10-year-old girl from Missouri named Miracle Moore jumped to the rescue when her mom went into labor three weeks early on Oct. 23 at home. North County Fire & Rescue in Jennings praised their "local hero" on their Facebook page for dialing 9-1-1, describing the "amazing, wonderful, feel-good" story of her bravery. Through the help...
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

