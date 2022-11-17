FOX 2 (WJBK) - A cold weekend and then a break. First, the cold. Strong west-to-southwest winds continue to transport lake-effect snow east and make it feel like it's in the teens much of the day. If you are going to East Lansing tomorrow to support the Spartans, layer up! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there for a total of 3"-6" of snow. Sitting in the stands will be a test of endurance. Temps at noon will be in the mid-20s. A cold wind will make it feel like the middle teens.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO