Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WOOD

‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow

It’s a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that’s been here for several years. (Nov. 18, 2022) ‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow. It’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Heavy snow will continue in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of 7-8 inches have already impacted portions of West Michigan as of Thursday evening, and that is only the beginning of our snowfall forecast! Another 8+ inches of snowfall could impact the region between now and Saturday morning, with even more snowfall possible through the day.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Chilly weekend with some Saturday snow on tap

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A cold weekend and then a break. First, the cold. Strong west-to-southwest winds continue to transport lake-effect snow east and make it feel like it's in the teens much of the day. If you are going to East Lansing tomorrow to support the Spartans, layer up! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there for a total of 3"-6" of snow. Sitting in the stands will be a test of endurance. Temps at noon will be in the mid-20s. A cold wind will make it feel like the middle teens.
EAST LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Are These Some of Michigan’s Most Dangerous Roads?

We have already seen snow this year, but there are some Michigan roadways that don't need any help. We all probably have a spot that we hate driving through. To some, the spot you hate might even seem like a cakewalk. There are a few spots in Michigan that are dangerous and no one is crazy about.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Who’s Ready for Big Snow at Lower Michigan’s Ski Areas?

I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
