Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Who’s Ready for Big Snow at Lower Michigan’s Ski Areas?
I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
Battle Creek declares snow emergency starting at noon Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — To make it easier for plow crews to clear snow off of city streets, Battle Creek plans to declare a snow emergency at noon Saturday. A snow emergency means parking on all city streets is prohibited. This makes it much easier for snow plows to efficiently clean up the wintry mess.
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
What’s The Difference Between A Winter Advisory, Watch And Warning?
Here comes the snow, and here's a little reminder of what each of these weather alerts mean. Winter Weather Alerts All Mean Snow Is Coming, But How Much?. The National Weather Service issues three different types of warnings during the winter: advisories, watches and warnings. Here's what they mean. Winter...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
