Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Who’s Ready for Big Snow at Lower Michigan’s Ski Areas?

I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
