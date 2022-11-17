I'm from Michigan originally and I've been dealing with heavy snow forecasts for years. Some years are worse than others, none the less, It's the same old song and dance. If there's one or maybe two things I like about winter, it's snow skiing and sledding. Both are very fun to do. If you like sledding, then you should check out Hawk Island on Cavanaugh road in Lansing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO