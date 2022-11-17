Read full article on original website
FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
Kaden Prather out vs. Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather will miss Saturday’s game against No. 15 Kansas State, the program confirmed ahead of the game. Although Prather did enter the stadium with the team in the Mountaineer Mantrip, the exact reason for his status was not revealed. He was not included on the team’s dress list, which indicates the players that suit up for each game.
West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
WVU women’s hoops tops Winthrop at Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.
WVU sits in first after night one
After day one of competition at the third annual WVU Invitational, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected five victories to open the weekend on Thursday night at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Thursday’s finals session began with both men’s...
Perez enrolls at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
Stories of the Week: November 13 through November 19
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Rep. Alex Mooney, R–W.Va., who won re-election last week, has announced his plans to run for the United States Senate in 2024. West Virginia University has parted ways with athletic...
