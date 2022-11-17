MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.

