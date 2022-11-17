ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek

By The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident.

Upon arrival, officers determined that two vehicles were involved, a Toyota Prius and a motorcycle.

The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling Northbound on Highway 52 without a headlight illuminated. The Toyota Prius was traveling southbound on Highway 52.

Police said the driver of the Prius, not seeing the darkened-out motorcycle, began turning left onto Stephanie Drive. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Prius, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

Medical responded to the scene and transported the cyclist to a local area hospital. The motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old, Horace John Miller of Moncks Corner, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The two occupants of the Prius were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

