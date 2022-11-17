ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races

OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose.  On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Affordable housing funds awarded in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a continued attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in the Omaha metro, several local organizations were awarded grants and low-interest loans Thursday to create new affordable units. In August, the City of Omaha announced plans to address the housing crisis through $20 million in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha

It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final round of Douglas County ballot counts made it official: Aaron Hanson will be the new sheriff. The race between Hanson, a Republican, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez remained close throughout Election Night and after the post-Election Day totals released by the Douglas County Election Commission’s update last Friday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police, community members look to prevent youth crime

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lately teenagers in the metro have been pulling triggers, and its caught the attention of the community and the police. Police and many other organizations are doing all they can to prevent violence. The area has seen this kind of outbreak of violence by youth in the community before.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction

A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday. Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.
OMAHA, NE
South Dakota Searchlight

Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed

DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DAVID CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha. Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy