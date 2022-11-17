Read full article on original website
WOWT
New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races
OMAHA — In the end, voters in Nebraska’s most populous counties helped Democratic state senators hold onto the ability to filibuster legislation they oppose. On Friday, the election commissioners in Douglas and Lancaster Counties finished the counts of provisional ballots from the Omaha and Lincoln areas that needed to be verified. As a result: The […] The post Provisional ballots boost Nebraska Dems’ margins in urban races appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
WOWT
Affordable housing funds awarded in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a continued attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in the Omaha metro, several local organizations were awarded grants and low-interest loans Thursday to create new affordable units. In August, the City of Omaha announced plans to address the housing crisis through $20 million in...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital
Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
WOWT
Election 2022: Aaron Hanson elected Douglas County Sheriff
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final round of Douglas County ballot counts made it official: Aaron Hanson will be the new sheriff. The race between Hanson, a Republican, and Democrat Greg Gonzalez remained close throughout Election Night and after the post-Election Day totals released by the Douglas County Election Commission’s update last Friday.
KETV.com
Final Douglas County election results confirm sheriff, no Republican supermajority in unicameral
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The final votes have been counted in Douglas County, and the last batch of unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election have been issued. In the race for Douglas County Sheriff, the results confirmed Republican Aaron Hanson as the winner. Hanson defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez...
WOWT
Omaha Police, community members look to prevent youth crime
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lately teenagers in the metro have been pulling triggers, and its caught the attention of the community and the police. Police and many other organizations are doing all they can to prevent violence. The area has seen this kind of outbreak of violence by youth in the community before.
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction
A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday. Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KETV.com
'Heartbreaking': Omaha Police take proactive approach to addressing young violence
OMAHA, Neb. — Amber Hunter is no stranger to street violence. As a young teen, she left home. “People only knew that version of me. And they get to see this woman now and they're like, 'What happened?'" said Hunter, now a violence intervention specialist with Encompass. "I just was so angry, I was just so angry."
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha. Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
