Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Meet The Woman From Texas Who Holds The Record For Largest Shoe Size
A woman in Texas, United States, possesses the world's biggest feet on a live person (female), with her right foot measuring 33.1 cm (13.03 inches) and her left foot measuring 32.5 cm (12.79 inches). Tanya Herbert's shoe size ranges from US women's 18 to US men's 16-17, depending on the brand, according to TosBos.
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against...
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in London on Saturday, 19 November, before the start of the World Cup the following day.Iranian women played football in front of the Houses of Parliament in a demonstration against the country's regime, accompanied in solidarity by Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.In Mayfair, protesters gathered outside the Qatari embassy, joined by LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, to demonstrate against the country's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.“Boycott the World Cup. Don’t watch it, don’t support it,” Mr Tatchell said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranIran: Protesters set fire to ancestral home of Ayatollah KhomeiniJames Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'
Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support
Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week as living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance - and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel shared with hundreds as he cannot afford to do much else. Others said they felt “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to being...
US reverses position and agrees to put money towards a fund that would help poorer nations address climate change
The decision will help developing countries rebuild from the damages they have experienced as a result of climate-induced natural disasters.
