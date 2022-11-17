ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Boston 25 News WFXT

Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against...
The Independent

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in London on Saturday, 19 November, before the start of the World Cup the following day.Iranian women played football in front of the Houses of Parliament in a demonstration against the country's regime, accompanied in solidarity by Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.In Mayfair, protesters gathered outside the Qatari embassy, joined by LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, to demonstrate against the country's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.“Boycott the World Cup. Don’t watch it, don’t support it,” Mr Tatchell said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranIran: Protesters set fire to ancestral home of Ayatollah KhomeiniJames Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘can’t afford clothes or toiletries’ on £8 a week government support

Asylum seekers say they cannot afford the clothes and toiletries they need, or to leave their accommodation, as they survive on as little as £8 a week as living costs continue to soar.People who have fled their countries say they are struggling to get by on their government allowance - and are unable to do anything about it while banned from working. One man says he is spending “much of his life indoors” in his asylum hotel shared with hundreds as he cannot afford to do much else. Others said they felt “isolated” and “mentally suffering” due to being...

