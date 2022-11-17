ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp helps Charlotte hold off Louisiana Tech 26-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp’s 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp’s 25-yard...
Gardner-Webb beats North Carolina A&T for Big South title

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Narii Gaither and Jayden Brown each had two touchdown runs and Gardner-Webb beat North Carolina A&T 38-17 on Saturday in a battle between the Big South Conference’s top teams and regular season title. Gardner-Webb (6-5, 5-0) has won the last two in the series and also...
