ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 6

Related
wdayradionow.com

Elbow Lake business banned in North Dakota again

(Fargo, ND) -- Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is facing a new ban on doing business in North Dakota. Stutsman County District Court imposed the ban this week after finding the business had engaged in consumer fraud. The court found the company had contracted to perform services and repairs but didn't follow through.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Oil, Gas Mineral Rights worth nearly $3 billion

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Watford City-based company says North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights are worth two-point-eight billion dollars. The current value is 18-percent higher than last year's appraisal. The valuations take into account current prices and natural declines in production. Representatives from MineralTracker say the value could generate...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

See the most extreme temperatures in North Dakota history

STACKER– On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest […]
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

11-19-22 America's Land Auctioneer

Episode Ninety-Two America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:. America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Rob Baden, Area Wildlife Supervisor and Steve Chihak, Enforcement Officer with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Rob and Steve provide an update on the 2022 Minnesota Whitetail Deer hunting season and provide a unique insight for hunting opportunities for Minnesota and non-residents to hunt in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times-Online

N.D. National Guard Soldiers Complete Border Mission

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) is redeploying from its year-long role in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Today about 70 of the 120 Soldiers on the mission were welcomed home via charter flight at the Bismarck Airport.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Central North Dakota drought conditions slightly eased by Blizzard

(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions in central North Dakota are easing slightly after a record-setting blizzard. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released this week shows an increase in moisture in the region following a rapid intensifying of dry conditions earlier this month. USDA meteorologists say the moisture was "highly beneficial"...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy