North Dakota expected to see larger numbers at border crossings over Thanksgiving
Also, you should expect longer lines at the border. With no more covid vaccine restrictions and testing requirements, the port of entries in our state are expecting more North Dakotans to cross this holiday weekend than in past years.
wdayradionow.com
Elbow Lake business banned in North Dakota again
(Fargo, ND) -- Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is facing a new ban on doing business in North Dakota. Stutsman County District Court imposed the ban this week after finding the business had engaged in consumer fraud. The court found the company had contracted to perform services and repairs but didn't follow through.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Oil, Gas Mineral Rights worth nearly $3 billion
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Watford City-based company says North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights are worth two-point-eight billion dollars. The current value is 18-percent higher than last year's appraisal. The valuations take into account current prices and natural declines in production. Representatives from MineralTracker say the value could generate...
See the most extreme temperatures in North Dakota history
STACKER– On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest […]
The Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home In North Dakota
(PHOTOS) These are the top 10 most affordable cities to buy a home in North Dakota.
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
“Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note. Um, Marj, I hate to break it to you, but no one—no legislator and no law—is keeping marijuana out of South Dakota. Marj’s fantasy of a pot-free SD...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
The Ugliest States In America: Where Does North Dakota Land?
I know we are a flyover state but just how ugly is North Dakota?
Giant million-pound turbine slowly moving through North Dakota west on U.S. Highway 2
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an extremely large and heavy load is being moved through western North Dakota on those roads and it will be virtually impossible to pass the transport effort.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle set to retire in January
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle, the longest serving justice in state history, has informed Governor Doug Burgum that he will be retiring next year. Vandewall is set to hang up the robe after more than six decades of service to the State of North...
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
11-19-22 America's Land Auctioneer
Episode Ninety-Two America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land:. America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Rob Baden, Area Wildlife Supervisor and Steve Chihak, Enforcement Officer with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Rob and Steve provide an update on the 2022 Minnesota Whitetail Deer hunting season and provide a unique insight for hunting opportunities for Minnesota and non-residents to hunt in Minnesota.
Times-Online
N.D. National Guard Soldiers Complete Border Mission
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) is redeploying from its year-long role in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Today about 70 of the 120 Soldiers on the mission were welcomed home via charter flight at the Bismarck Airport.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Central North Dakota drought conditions slightly eased by Blizzard
(Bismarck, ND) -- Drought conditions in central North Dakota are easing slightly after a record-setting blizzard. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released this week shows an increase in moisture in the region following a rapid intensifying of dry conditions earlier this month. USDA meteorologists say the moisture was "highly beneficial"...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in North Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota road traffic victims remembered for being more than just a statistic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero held an event to commemorate those who lost loved ones in traffic fatalities. The World Day of Remembrance honors and memorializes those who have died. At the State Capitol, chairs remained empty to honor those who have passed. One of the vacant seats represented...
