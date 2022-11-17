ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Here’s how to spend the week of Thanksgiving in Summit County

Whether spending time with friends or family, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout Thanksgiving week. Sapphire Point Overlook: Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said this trail is great for a walk with the family — especially if there are elderly folks — due to the flat and wide nature of the trail. It’s located between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain road and with a difficulty rating of easy, and the trail is a 0.7-mile one-way loop that offers views of the Dillon Reservoir.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

BEAVER CREEK — Fresh snow, freshly-baked cookies, and an early start to the season — what’s not to love?. Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open Monday, Nov. 21, for the 2022-23 winter season — two days earlier than planned. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including Red Buffalo and Haymeadow parks, as well as Gold Dust.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration

The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef

As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October

EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it

EAGLE — Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time on the world – and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
EAGLE, CO
Uptown 240 faces foreclosure after more than 3 years of delays and setbacks

After failing to make significant progress since it broke ground in 2019, the Uptown 240 project is on the path to foreclosure. According to Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson, the town recently received notice that JGJP Dillon, LLC, the current lender of the project, filed paperwork to start the foreclosure process.
DILLON, CO
If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving, tell the Summit Daily News

Not everyone feels the need to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For some, going out to eat and celebrating the holiday with loved ones is more than enough. Owners and managers of Summit County restaurants that plan to be open for the holiday are encouraged to tell the Summit Daily News. A reporter is putting together an extensive guide for locals and visitors who want to grab a bite to eat on Thanksgiving. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, physical location, phone number and website, as well as whether or not reservations are required and what kind of meal will be served.

