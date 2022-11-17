Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Here’s how to spend the week of Thanksgiving in Summit County
Whether spending time with friends or family, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout Thanksgiving week. Sapphire Point Overlook: Adam Bianchi with the Dillon Ranger District said this trail is great for a walk with the family — especially if there are elderly folks — due to the flat and wide nature of the trail. It’s located between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain road and with a difficulty rating of easy, and the trail is a 0.7-mile one-way loop that offers views of the Dillon Reservoir.
Summit Daily News
Snowstorm ends up going north, missing Summit County, but Winter Park, Front Range ski areas see significant powder
Local ski areas only recorded a couple inches of new snow, but areas north and west of Summit County saw the highest totals after a winter storm moved through Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning. Golden and Boulder each saw nearly a foot of fresh powder, but no ski...
Summit Daily News
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
BEAVER CREEK — Fresh snow, freshly-baked cookies, and an early start to the season — what’s not to love?. Following more than 50 inches of early season snow, coupled with favorable snowmaking temperatures, Beaver Creek Resort will open Monday, Nov. 21, for the 2022-23 winter season — two days earlier than planned. The opening terrain package will include top-to-bottom skiing with more than 200 acres of terrain, including Red Buffalo and Haymeadow parks, as well as Gold Dust.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Nov. 18, 1922: Basketball, winter weather and milestones come to Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 18, 1922. The Kremmling boys’ basketball team were able to reach Breckenridge last evening and met with the Breckenridge High School team. The first half of the game was all in favor of Breckenridge,...
Summit Daily News
Grand County officials OK plans for boarding home for Winter Park employees in neighborhood outside of Fraser
FRASER — The battle to secure housing for seasonal employees of Winter Park Resort came to a head at the Grand County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with county officials ultimately approving a modified version of a special use permit request from Winter Park Resort. Winter...
Summit Daily News
What is SkatesGiving? Summit County’s unique Thanksgiving tradition brings the community together through hockey
The Thanksgiving holiday comes with a lot of family and community traditions, whether it be your Grandma’s classic stuffing or dressing, your father cutting the family turkey, a long road trip across the country to see family or the interfamily football game that takes place prior to the Thanksgiving meal.
Summit Daily News
Here’s why tracking snowpack in Summit County and other High Country areas is important
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct how balloons are used to forecast the weather. Summit County’s rainy summer may have some folks excited about a snowy winter. However, according to Water Commissioner Troy Wineland, larger climate factors that come into play often debunk that correlation.
Summit Daily News
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz, who played a vital role in Breck’s Peak 6 expansion
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
Summit Daily News
Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration
The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
Summit Daily News
‘Elevated everyday dining’: Summit County picks local Matt Vawter of Rootstalk as best chef
As the weather changes, Rootstalk’s menu morphs, too. Dishes overflowing with the bright colors of summer harvests give way to plates decorated with orange, yellow and red produce. As winter sets in, the colors fade when braised meats and root vegetables take over. You know it’s spring at Rootstalk when the plates come alive again as fresh greens, morel mushrooms and rainbow chard get their time to shine.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County remembers Rodney Davis, the man who went missing in Mexico late October
EAGLE COUNTY — The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Summit Daily News
From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it
EAGLE — Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time on the world – and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
Summit Daily News
Uptown 240 faces foreclosure after more than 3 years of delays and setbacks
After failing to make significant progress since it broke ground in 2019, the Uptown 240 project is on the path to foreclosure. According to Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson, the town recently received notice that JGJP Dillon, LLC, the current lender of the project, filed paperwork to start the foreclosure process.
Summit Daily News
If your restaurant is open on Thanksgiving, tell the Summit Daily News
Not everyone feels the need to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For some, going out to eat and celebrating the holiday with loved ones is more than enough. Owners and managers of Summit County restaurants that plan to be open for the holiday are encouraged to tell the Summit Daily News. A reporter is putting together an extensive guide for locals and visitors who want to grab a bite to eat on Thanksgiving. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, physical location, phone number and website, as well as whether or not reservations are required and what kind of meal will be served.
Summit Daily News
Summit Historical Society is hosting its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday
Summit Historical Society will host its ninth annual Christmas bazaar Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will support over 30 crafters, four local nonprofits and Summit High School girls basketball. The bazaar will be held at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In...
Comments / 0