Not everyone feels the need to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. For some, going out to eat and celebrating the holiday with loved ones is more than enough. Owners and managers of Summit County restaurants that plan to be open for the holiday are encouraged to tell the Summit Daily News. A reporter is putting together an extensive guide for locals and visitors who want to grab a bite to eat on Thanksgiving. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, physical location, phone number and website, as well as whether or not reservations are required and what kind of meal will be served.

1 DAY AGO