Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche.He proved he could handle it Thursday night.Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2."It's more fun," Francouz said of the steady stream of shots sent in his direction. "You don't have time to think about anything."Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO