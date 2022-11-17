Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Washington Capitals
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Could the New York Islanders be a fit a Bo Horvat?. Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The missing piece for the New York Islanders could be Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Bo Horvat. The 27-year-old...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
ESPN
Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4
ST. LOUIS -- — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation...
CBS Sports
Blues' Nick Leddy: Snags helper against Hawks
Leddy recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago. Leddy is still looking for his first goal of the season in 15 outings, though considering he hasn't reached the five-goal mark since 2017-18, he probably shouldn't be expected to bend the twine any time soon. The 31-year-old blueliner has just four points to start the year and may be hard-pressed to reach the 30-point threshold.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On ice Saturday
Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Yardbarker
Stars dominate 3rd period in 5-2 win over Isles
Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:43 remaining in regulation and had two assists to help the Dallas Stars post a 5-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday night. With star forward Roope Hintz a late scratch due to a lower-body issue, Benn helped pick up...
Yardbarker
Predators McDonagh Stepping Up as Lightning Comes to Town
It might be understandable that Ryan McDonagh seems distracted on Saturday night. When he looks across the ice to the visitor’s bench, he will see many familiar faces as the Nashville Predators host his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Bridgestone Arena (Nov. 19). McDonagh played for the Lightning from 2018-2022, helping them win two Stanley Cup Championships along the way.
Yardbarker
Stars hold on to beat Panthers after Scott Wedegwood's injury
Roope Hintz scored twice as the Dallas Stars started hot and held on to defeat the host Florida Panthers, 6-4, on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood injured his back with 5:55 left in the second period, appearing to hurt himself while making two straight saves on point-blank shots by Anton Lundell. Wedgewood, who finished with 21 saves, was taken off the ice by stretcher.
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avs past Hurricanes
Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche.He proved he could handle it Thursday night.Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2."It's more fun," Francouz said of the steady stream of shots sent in his direction. "You don't have time to think about anything."Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the...
Yardbarker
Senators’ Jake Sanderson Giving Fans “A Glimpse Into The Future”
Only 16 NHL games into his burgeoning professional career, Senators’ defenseman Jake Sanderson is patrolling the Ottawa blue line like a grizzled veteran. It’s to no one’s surprise, Sanderson is performing well. But the current level he’s playing at is certainly exceeding expectations at this early juncture of his rookie campaign. Especially, considering Sanderson has played in a total of 54 games over two years due to one covid-shortened season and a 2021-22 season which saw him in and out of the University of North Dakota lineup due to injuries; in addition to suffering another in the one game he appeared in at the Winter Olympics.
Yardbarker
Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie out multiple weeks with lower-body injury
The Buffalo Sabres will be without goaltender Eric Comrie for multiple weeks as he recovers from a lower-body injury, general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Friday. Comrie, 27, made an early exit from Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators after an awkward collision involving Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.
Comments / 0