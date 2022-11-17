Yorktown revokes contract for building of golf course after 8 years

An eight-year headache over a golf course in the town of Yorktown has come to an end but has left many residents disappointed and a community without access to one of its town parks.

The Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to revoke a redevelopment contract for the par 3 golf course with RC Recreation Company.

“The course and the facility remain unsafe, and it remains inoperable,” said Town Supervisor Matt Slater.

RC has been in contract with the town to build the course on Route 6 in Shrub Oak since 2014, but it's nowhere near completion.

“Eight years since the original concession agreement and still we are finding more excuses and not moving forward with this project,” said Jim Mortorano Jr., of the Yorktown Parks Department.

The Building Department says they conducted an inspection Tuesday and found violations that date back to the last inspection on July 12.

The department says the bridges are not completed, the plumbing drains to the sinks have been incorrectly installed, floor drains are incomplete and not patched, and more issues.

“Employees of RC recreation continuing to live at the golf course in trailers despite orders being given in July, this was a code violation,” Slater said. “The second floor of the building, which is supposed to be for storage, is actually habitable right now."

News 12 found a used shower with body wash inside, a razor in the bathroom and a washing machine and dryer

However, RC Recreation told News 12 there is no one currently living in the club house.

“We've asked them constantly, ‘When you will be in operation?’ And they've either blown through any of their proposed dates, they said Memorial Day weekend, they said July 4, they said Labor Day weekend,” Slater said.

The town says enough is enough and now RC Recreation and all its equipment must be off the property by Nov. 30.

RC Recreation told News 12 that the only violations they had to fix were the ones posted on their door back in July. They say they've fixed all but two and that this long list of violations is news to them.

The town is accepting requests for proposals from other construction companies.