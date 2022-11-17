ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Medford man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys faces 14 years of incarceration

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A Medford man accused of sexually assaulting two boys was indicted on Wednesday.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says Rashawn Brinkley approached the boys and began touching them inappropriately on Oct. 7 at Gordon Heights Children's Park.

Brinkley has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing.

If convicted of the top counts, he faces up to 14 years of incarceration.

