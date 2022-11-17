ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays

By Andrew Bucholtz
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyQ4l_0jDgFVbp00

The Wednesday night Mid-American Conference football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas wound up being played in remarkable conditions. Central Michigan’s Kelly/Shorts stadium was definitely not appropriately named for this one, as it wound up around 30 degrees with regular snowfall. And that wound up leading to quite a few notable plays and calls even early in the game, including a “dashing through the snow” from play-by-play announcer Drew Carter (working this game alongside Jay Walker):

There was also this remarkable touchdown from Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who as Carter noted, probably didn’t often see these conditions in his hometown of Houston:

It wasn’t all positive, though, as the snow led to some kicking issues:

This definitely continues the overall theme of the craziness of weeknight #MACtion . On Tuesday, the 15-point underdog Bowling Green Falcons pulled off a wild 42-35 road win against the Toledo Rockets. That game also featured some snow, and it saw a remarkable 42-yard touchdown off a short pass with nine seconds remaining.

This season’s MAC play has also seen Kent State Golden Flashes running back Marquez Cooper and receiver Dante Cephas make DI-FBS history with 240-plus rushing and receiving yards respectively against the Ohio Bobcats on Oct. 1. And it saw a remarkable fake field goal from Central Michigan against the Akron Zips on Oct. 15 (that last one was on a Saturday rather than a weeknight, but it still adds to the overall MAC zaniness). And this particular Western Michigan-Central Michigan game may have more weirdness ahead. Through one quarter, those teams were tied at 7.

Important Update: There was also this snowman in the stands.

[The Comeback on Twitter ; Photo Credit: ESPNU]

The post Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

Unique seat at Waldo Stadium goes viral for obstructed view

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Waldo Stadium, the home of the Western Michigan Broncos, provides a great environment for college football fans. "The fact that it sits into a hill and it's kind of sunk down and people feel like they're right on top," Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said. "It's just an unbelievable atmosphere for college football."
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater hosting M.H.S.A.A. D6 football semifinal on Saturday afternoon

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – For the first time ever, Coldwater High School will be hosting a M.H.S.A.A. football tournament semifinal game on Saturday afternoon. The undefeated Clinton Red Wolves will face the Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons in a Division Six semifinal contest. The winner advances to next weekend’s...
COLDWATER, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later

Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MARTIN, MI
WLUC

FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners are headed to Ford Field. After a slow start in the first half, the Negaunee Miners rallied to secure the win against the Reed City Coyotes 13-12.
NEGAUNEE, MI
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The DeWitt High School football team will have a game with Muskegon High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GREENVILLE, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

The Comeback

5K+
Followers
153
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy