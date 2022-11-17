Wild MACtion snow game sees tons of zany plays

The Wednesday night Mid-American Conference football game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas wound up being played in remarkable conditions. Central Michigan’s Kelly/Shorts stadium was definitely not appropriately named for this one, as it wound up around 30 degrees with regular snowfall. And that wound up leading to quite a few notable plays and calls even early in the game, including a “dashing through the snow” from play-by-play announcer Drew Carter (working this game alongside Jay Walker):

There was also this remarkable touchdown from Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr., who as Carter noted, probably didn’t often see these conditions in his hometown of Houston:

It wasn’t all positive, though, as the snow led to some kicking issues:

This definitely continues the overall theme of the craziness of weeknight #MACtion . On Tuesday, the 15-point underdog Bowling Green Falcons pulled off a wild 42-35 road win against the Toledo Rockets. That game also featured some snow, and it saw a remarkable 42-yard touchdown off a short pass with nine seconds remaining.

This season’s MAC play has also seen Kent State Golden Flashes running back Marquez Cooper and receiver Dante Cephas make DI-FBS history with 240-plus rushing and receiving yards respectively against the Ohio Bobcats on Oct. 1. And it saw a remarkable fake field goal from Central Michigan against the Akron Zips on Oct. 15 (that last one was on a Saturday rather than a weeknight, but it still adds to the overall MAC zaniness). And this particular Western Michigan-Central Michigan game may have more weirdness ahead. Through one quarter, those teams were tied at 7.

Important Update: There was also this snowman in the stands.

