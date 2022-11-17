California Indian Nations College received $5 million in state funding to help reach federal accreditation

A Coachella Valley based school, is now set to be the first Federally accredited Tribal College in California.

California Indian Nations College, also known as CINC has invested in students like Claudia Armenta.

Now 5 million dollars of state money will allow more students to share that experience.

"This is history, and I feel like its only the beginning," says Armenta.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Assemblymember James Ramons helped secure the funding.

Ramos is the first Native American elected to serve in the state legislature.

"When you look at the statistics in the state of California, the graduation rates, what courts what ethnic groups are moving forward, California Indian people, Native American people are always on that list of not being able to succeed and get their high school diplomas, there's been a problem throughout the state's history," says Assemblymember Ramos.

CINC currently partners with College of the Desert, serving several Tribal Communities throughout the desert area.

Lawmakers hope this accreditation will help CINC have their own standalone college with their own campus.

"We have to make sure that the education is centered around these students that are Native Americans of the various tribes learning about their own culture and learning about their own history, and also helping the community outside of the Indian Nation learn about their culture and their history," says Assemblymember Garcia.

California Indian Nations College president and CEO, Celeste Townsend says reaching full accreditation will help the college access state and federal funding.

"There is zero funding for any emerging tribal college, they're limited on what they can do for us because we're not accredited," says Townsend.

It's all in an effort to help tribal students further their education while providing a support system.

"You are going to feel uplifted and motivated to continue furthering your education and reaching those career goals," says Armenta.

California Indian Nations College Administrators tell us there are three phases to accreditation in the state of California.

CINC is looking to fulfill the first phase of accreditation by January.

The post California Indian Nations College received $5 million in state funding to help reach federal accreditation appeared first on KESQ .