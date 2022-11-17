Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes guests to Free Kids Friday next week

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is inviting families to celebrate the holiday season with Free Kids Friday next week.

Kids 12 and under, while accompanied by an adult, will be able to get into the hall of fame for free on Black Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, kids can enjoy activities like coloring contests and inflatables. Santa Claus will also be available for photos with guests.

While supplies last, kids under 18 will also get a grab bag filled with football-related goodies.

Adults still have to pay the regular $33 admission fee.

One adult admission must be purchased for every four kids. Otherwise, additional children 12 and under will be $26, and kids 13-18 who want to get an NFL grab bag will be $33.

Toys for Tots will also be holding a toy drive during the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, game or puzzle to drop off.

Find more information on the event here .

