KIMA TV
Dumpster fire turns into 2-story structure fire in Yakima, YFD says
YAKIMA-- A dumpster fire extended into a 2-story commercial business early Friday morning, leaving about $80,000 in damages, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. YFD says firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Ave. Crews found a dumpster fire in...
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
KEPR
Hundreds gather for Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down Friday
Kennewick Wash. — Hundreds of Veterans passed through the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, for this years Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down. Inside, 57 vendors filled the complex to provide services in the realm of employment, counseling, disability claims, medical, even clothes and haircuts were offered. A one stop shop for Veterans to make contact with resources available to them. Representatives from the offices of Dan Newhouse and Patty Murray were also on scene. One of those organizations, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which helps Veterans and their employers understand laws surrounding time off for active duty, honored a member for their 40 years of dedication to the group. Giving him their Lifetime Achievement Award.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
Toppenish winter weather shelter will open this year thanks to YVFWC
TOPPENISH, Wash. — After months of uncertainty, Camp Hope director Mike Kay said the Toppenish winter weather shelter will be able to open this year, thanks to funding from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “They’ve been more than generous,” Kay said. YVFWC already donates the use of the shelter space, which they own, as well as paying for the utilities....
KIMA TV
A proactive team will be implemented at YCSO to help prevent crime in Yakima
Yakima County Commissioners are using over three million dollars of ARPA funding to help create a proactive team at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Udell says this new team of five will directly focus on crime prevention. He tells us patrol officers are often reactive to crime, only...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Yakima Co. Sheriff hiring deputies for ProAct team, traffic detective to reduce crime
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new approach to reduce crime by creating a ProAct team aimed at addressing minor issues before they turn into major crimes. “By lowering the crime rate, you get new people to want to move here, business gets better, the tax base grows economically, the entire county is...
nbcrightnow.com
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosts ceremony for the Tiny Home send-off
YAKIMA, Wash.- Twelve youth at OIC of Washington have spent the summer and fall months in experimental learning programs. OIC calls them OIC Futures. The program is meant to re-engage and job train with partners at West Valley School District's Open Doors program. 12 students built two tiny homes for a program based out of Seattle.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
KIMA TV
Salvation Army of Yakima's 'Project 700' brings winter clothes and shoes to kids in need
YAKIMA, Wash.—Christmas is coming a little early for some kids across the valley. On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Yakima held its annual shopping event called Project 700 to help keep little ones warm this winter. Nearly 700 kids and their families walked out of Old Navy with bags...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
FOX 11 and 41
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
610KONA
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
Old Welch juice plant to serve as intake for future Behavioral Health and Recovery Center
“We are going to have less crime, lower jail and court costs, lower hospital costs and shorter waiting times in hospital and emergency rooms because frequent overdose cases should go down.”
KIMA TV
Sunnyside city council approves a $23k retreat for police paid for by ARPA funding
YAKIMA -- The Sunnyside Police Department seems to have had a rough time lately. So much so, the city council decided to dedicate over $20,000 in ARPA funds for a police retreat to Suncadia. Last month, the Sunnyside Police Department had 2 officer involved shootings. Most recently, Elizabeth Alba, the...
Here’s a scam you haven't heard of yet...
ELLENSBURG - Last night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to Pfenning Road for a reported burglary in progress. After the homeowner called from out of town to report seeing subjects walking into his home on a camera, a nearby neighbor confirmed two unknown individuals were inside the residence. When officers arrived,...
