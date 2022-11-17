ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

KIMA TV

Dumpster fire turns into 2-story structure fire in Yakima, YFD says

YAKIMA-- A dumpster fire extended into a 2-story commercial business early Friday morning, leaving about $80,000 in damages, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. YFD says firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Ave. Crews found a dumpster fire in...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home

A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KEPR

Hundreds gather for Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down Friday

Kennewick Wash. — Hundreds of Veterans passed through the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, for this years Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down. Inside, 57 vendors filled the complex to provide services in the realm of employment, counseling, disability claims, medical, even clothes and haircuts were offered. A one stop shop for Veterans to make contact with resources available to them. Representatives from the offices of Dan Newhouse and Patty Murray were also on scene. One of those organizations, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which helps Veterans and their employers understand laws surrounding time off for active duty, honored a member for their 40 years of dedication to the group. Giving him their Lifetime Achievement Award.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived

It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Co. Sheriff hiring deputies for ProAct team, traffic detective to reduce crime

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is working on a new approach to reduce crime by creating a ProAct team aimed at addressing minor issues before they turn into major crimes. “By lowering the crime rate, you get new people to want to move here, business gets better, the tax base grows economically, the entire county is...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys travel trailer in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – A travel trailer behind a property on the 1200 block of Potter Avenue was lost in a fire in the late afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Fire Department Chief Mike Wroolie. Everyone is out but the trailer was lost. Crews are making the fire...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested

YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Here’s a scam you haven't heard of yet...

ELLENSBURG - Last night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to Pfenning Road for a reported burglary in progress. After the homeowner called from out of town to report seeing subjects walking into his home on a camera, a nearby neighbor confirmed two unknown individuals were inside the residence. When officers arrived,...
ELLENSBURG, WA

