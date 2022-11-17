Read full article on original website
Related
Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39. Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time...
Bachelor in Paradise reunion preview: Rodney puts Eliza on the spot
His time in Paradise may be over, rose lovers, but Rodney clearly still feels the sting of his dramatic beach breakup with Eliza. In this exclusive clip from next week's two-part Bachelor in Paradise finale, Rodney and the rest of this season's Paradisians reunite in the Tealight Candle Thunderdome to rehash all the hookups, breakups, love triangles and other assorted drama that went down in season 8. This is the first time Rodney and Eliza have seen each other since she gave him a rose and then dumped him the next day for Justin — who ultimately rebuffed her request for a second chance.
Robert Clary, Hogan's Heroes star and Auschwitz survivor, dies at 96
Robert Clary, a Holocaust survivor and an actor best known for his role in the World War II–set sitcom Hogan's Heroes, died Wednesday morning at his Los Angeles home, his former manager David Martin confirmed to EW. He was 96. "Robert's passing is incredibly sad," Martin said in a...
Walker Independence star Justin Johnson Cortez says he cried when he read the mid-season finale
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Walker Independence mid-season finale. Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) now knows who his friends are. On Thursday's mid-season finale of Walker Independence, Calian faced trial for the murder of Francis Reyes (Nestor Serrano), and despite Abby's (Katherine McNamara) best defense, he was still found guilty... of a crime he didn't commit. Thankfully, before Calian was hanged, Hoyt (Matt Barr) was able to get a confession out of Luis Reyes (Santiago Segura), but that doesn't mean Calian will soon forget how so few people in town stood by his side. By episode's end, Calian had put Independence in his rearview, at least for now.
Chris Hemsworth nearly didn't reveal the 'pretty shocking' health news he learned while filming Limitless
Chris Hemsworth is opening up about an important moment in his health docuseries Limitless that nearly didn't make the final cut. The Thor actor underwent a series of health tests and screenings while shooting the National Geographic series, which sees him collaborate with scientists and other experts to explore methods for reducing stress, maximizing performance, and slowing the aging process. In the fifth episode, Hemsworth's bloodwork revealed that he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, making him genetically predisposed for Alzheimer's disease.
Millie Gibson cast as new Doctor Who companion
The TARDIS has a new passenger. The BBC announced today that actress Millie Gibson has been cast on the British science fiction show Doctor Who as the titular time-traveler's new companion, or partner-in-adventures, Ruby Sunday. Gibson, 18, will star opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is playing the Fifteenth Doctor. Gibson will make her debut on the show over the 2023 Christmas season. Her previous credits include the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.
Kelli Giddish dons a wedding dress in her Law & Order: SVU goodbye
After surviving a traumatic experience during the crossover story at the beginning of this season, it looks like Det. Amanda Rollins is getting a happy ending to her 12-season run on the show. Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: SVU is almost up. The actress announced earlier this year...
