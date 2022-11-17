His time in Paradise may be over, rose lovers, but Rodney clearly still feels the sting of his dramatic beach breakup with Eliza. In this exclusive clip from next week's two-part Bachelor in Paradise finale, Rodney and the rest of this season's Paradisians reunite in the Tealight Candle Thunderdome to rehash all the hookups, breakups, love triangles and other assorted drama that went down in season 8. This is the first time Rodney and Eliza have seen each other since she gave him a rose and then dumped him the next day for Justin — who ultimately rebuffed her request for a second chance.

1 DAY AGO