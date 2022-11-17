ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Survivor Recap: A Double Elimination Shocks the Castaways — Plus, Did [Spoiler] Make the Biggest Move Yet?

It took a whopping nine episodes of gameplay, but the season’s very first advantage has finally entered the equation. Let’s be honest. Compared to the two seasons before it, Survivor 43 has been tame. Contestants have not only been conservative strategically, but they’ve also been extremely gun-shy about using the plethora of idols and advantages they’ve accumulated thus far. That all changed Wednesday when Noelle put her Steal-a-Vote advantage to good use in what could arguably be called the season’s biggest and boldest move yet. In a clever ploy to keep James comfortable, she stole Owen’s vote as a smoke screen...
Primetimer

Survivor 43's Latest Elimination Is a Big Letdown After a Lot of Big Talk

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. We're at the stage of the game in Survivor 43 where, especially in this modern era of the show, players start to bypass easy moves in order to make the kinds of splashy strategic flexes they can point to at the end of the game and say "I did that, I should win the million dollars." This week's episode was full of players who were quite cognizant of that fact. Sami — who's making a late play for Main Character status after Cody held that distinction early on and Karla has been holding it down the last few weeks — said outright he felt the need to make the kind of big move that he can hang his hat on at the end. "This is where good players survive and great players thrive," the 19-year-old pet cremator said in his confessional.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt

B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Fans Slam Players After Tournament of Champions Question Stumps All 3

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continued last night, and one question in particular stumped all three players - much to the disappointment of fans. Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil competed in the first semi-finals game of the tournament, with Schneider handily coasting to victory by the time the game ended. To the surprise of many fans, though, all three champions missed a $1,200 clue in the "3-Named People" category.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy