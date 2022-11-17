SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. We're at the stage of the game in Survivor 43 where, especially in this modern era of the show, players start to bypass easy moves in order to make the kinds of splashy strategic flexes they can point to at the end of the game and say "I did that, I should win the million dollars." This week's episode was full of players who were quite cognizant of that fact. Sami — who's making a late play for Main Character status after Cody held that distinction early on and Karla has been holding it down the last few weeks — said outright he felt the need to make the kind of big move that he can hang his hat on at the end. "This is where good players survive and great players thrive," the 19-year-old pet cremator said in his confessional.

10 DAYS AGO