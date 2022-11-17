Read full article on original website
Related
‘Survivor’ Fans Declare Jeff Probst Is the ‘Worst Part’ of the Show
Jeff Probst has been the face of 'Survivor' since its first season, but some fans are ready for the host to leave the CBS reality competition series.
SEAL Team Boss Explains How CBS’ Fire Country Played Into Tragic Shocker
After SEAL Team's shocking tragedy, the showrunner opened up about how the fate of the CBS drama Fire Country played into it all.
Survivor Recap: A Double Elimination Shocks the Castaways — Plus, Did [Spoiler] Make the Biggest Move Yet?
It took a whopping nine episodes of gameplay, but the season’s very first advantage has finally entered the equation. Let’s be honest. Compared to the two seasons before it, Survivor 43 has been tame. Contestants have not only been conservative strategically, but they’ve also been extremely gun-shy about using the plethora of idols and advantages they’ve accumulated thus far. That all changed Wednesday when Noelle put her Steal-a-Vote advantage to good use in what could arguably be called the season’s biggest and boldest move yet. In a clever ploy to keep James comfortable, she stole Owen’s vote as a smoke screen...
Survivor 43's Latest Elimination Is a Big Letdown After a Lot of Big Talk
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. We're at the stage of the game in Survivor 43 where, especially in this modern era of the show, players start to bypass easy moves in order to make the kinds of splashy strategic flexes they can point to at the end of the game and say "I did that, I should win the million dollars." This week's episode was full of players who were quite cognizant of that fact. Sami — who's making a late play for Main Character status after Cody held that distinction early on and Karla has been holding it down the last few weeks — said outright he felt the need to make the kind of big move that he can hang his hat on at the end. "This is where good players survive and great players thrive," the 19-year-old pet cremator said in his confessional.
‘Survivor’ Fans Urge CBS to Make Rule Changes in the ‘New Era’
Since 'Survivor' has entered a 'new era' of the game, some fans expressed which rule changes they would like CBS to implement.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Reasons Why a Brooke and Liam Affair Needs to Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' is hinting at a possible affair with Brooke Logan and her son-in-law Liam Spencer.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: [Spoiler] Confronts Thomas About the Voice-Changing App
Thomas won’t let his parent’s marriage be thwarted. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 14 – 19, Douglas calls his father out. Read about it below and watch the preview. In order to put the latest nail in Brooke’s coffin, Thomas used...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Taylor Will Be Humiliated By Thomas’s Stunt
B&B spoilers have yet to tease how the secret will come out that Thomas Forrester made the call to Child Protective Services and not Brooke Logan, but now that Douglas Forrester knows the truth, it’s just a matter of time. But it’s Thomas’s mother, Taylor Hayes, a world-renowned psychiatrist, who stands to be the most affected.
Jeopardy! Fans Slam Players After Tournament of Champions Question Stumps All 3
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continued last night, and one question in particular stumped all three players - much to the disappointment of fans. Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil competed in the first semi-finals game of the tournament, with Schneider handily coasting to victory by the time the game ended. To the surprise of many fans, though, all three champions missed a $1,200 clue in the "3-Named People" category.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
Will Douglas tell the truth and stop the wedding on The Bold and the Beautiful
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering if Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Sammiri) will stop the wedding between his grandparents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been able to keep his son quiet thus far but that could change on Friday.
‘The Amazing Race’: How Are Teams Punished if They Break the Rules?
Contestants in 'The Amazing Race' have to follow strict rules while filming, and the show has penalties in place if a team breaks any of them.
talentrecap.com
Cheryl Burke Preps for ‘DWTS’ “Farewell Dance”, Prepares to Replace Len Goodman?
Longtime Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke is currently preparing for her “farewell dance” on the series. The 38-year-old ballroom dancer hopes to return in Len Goodman’s place next season, since she will no longer be competing in the show. She Shared Footage of Prepping...
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Stephen Logan is Returning — Will More Logans Follow?
Stephen Logan is returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' — could this prompt more Logans to make their way to Los Angeles?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: John McCook and Other Cast Criticize Show’s Writing
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans aren't the only ones who've called out the show's writers for lack of creativity.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Predictions for Nov. 14-18: Thomas’ Manipulation Continues
'The Bold and the Beautiful' predictions indicate Thomas Forrester will continue to cause trouble with his scheming behavior.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0