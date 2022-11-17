Read full article on original website
Yonkers man charged in assault demands apology from Westchester DA; says he’s not a gang member
The coalition says Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah lumped Peter Thompson in with gang members during her investigation of an assault, which is hurting his career prospects.
News 12
Police seek man accused of killing 1-year-old girl in Naugatuck
Police say a 1-year-old is dead and a manhunt is underway in the town of Naugatuck for the suspect. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in the death of a baby girl he is believed to be related to. Police found the baby inside a home on Millville Avenue. The vehicle Francisquini...
Police: 13-year-old suffers gunshot wounds in Yonkers
The preliminary investigation found that the injuries may have been the result of a self-inflicted, accidental discharge inside a home.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Police: Suspect who shot Naugatuck officer in Waterbury arrested
Jason Perez faces several charges, including assault in the first degree.
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say.
15-year-old Bronx girl missing; last seen leaving Parkchester home
Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday morning.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
Police: 2 suspects wanted for attacking woman, taking her purse in Ocean Hill
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a violent robbery in Ocean Hill.
News 12
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
Police say a 31-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach in Tremont. Officers say an argument took place inside 2268 Washington Ave. They say the victim was arguing with two other men when one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was taken to...
Public's help sought in finding missing New Rochelle man
Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday just after 12 a.m.
Headlines: Officer T-boned in Yonkers, Tarrytown murder verdict, deadly hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Behind Bars: Convicted murderer breaks silence in exclusive interview ahead of chance for parole
Nearly 30 years ago, 26-year-old Dennis Folk was shot and killed by Matthew Svanberg while he was working the night shift as a gas station attendant in Ridge.
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Unauthorized recording device found inside a Bay Shore HS bathroom
Parents received a call from the school district Thursday afternoon about the incident.
News 12
Trial delayed for 2 Spring Valley Building Dept. workers in connection to deadly Evergreen fire
The trial of two former Spring Valley Building Department officials connected to a deadly fire has been put off until next year. The 2021 fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults killed firefighter Jared Lloyd and a building resident. Building Department Chief Wayne Ballard and Assistant Building Inspector Raymond...
NYPD officer files lawsuit aimed at changing Nassau County police hiring process
Jhisaiah Myers dreamed of becoming a Nassau County police officer but says after passing the test and beginning the hiring process he was denied because of old traffic tickets. Myers eventually became an NYPD officer instead.
