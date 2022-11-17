Read full article on original website
‘Survivor’: Should CBS Retire the Knowledge Is Power Advantage?
Is fifth times the charm for the Knowledge Is Power advantage in 'Survivor'? The 'new era' twist has failed four times, so it might be time for it to disappear.
Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 9: Moving targets, emotional fireworks and two tribal councils
The ninth episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torches of James Jones and Ryan Medrano. The 37-year old from Philadelphia and the 25-year old from El Paso were the ninth and tenth castaways sent packing and became the second and third members of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting them out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE James Jones (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I played the best game I could play’ Top Moments of Episode 9: SEE...
Ryan Medrano (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘They saw me more as a threat than a benefit’
Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” Jeff Probst surprised the top 10 with two immunity idol necklaces and two tribal councils. The players returned the favor by surprising us with two blindsides. In the second of the night’s two eliminations, Ryan Medrano was taken by Cody Assenmacher, Cassidy Clark, Mike Gabler and Jesse Lopez. Read his “Survivor 43” exit interview below. Ryan reacted to the vote, feigning the shock of a blindside in a vote that he likely saw coming his way. He said, “I, uh, just got blindsided,” and added “Honestly, I’m not even really disappointed – I played as hard as...
Hogan's Heroes Star and Auschwitz Survivor Robert Clary Dead at 96
“Singing, entertaining and being in kind of good health at my age, that’s why I survived,” Robert Clary shared about living through the Holocaust Robert Clary, the Auschwitz survivor who starred as Corporal LeBeau on Hogan's Heroes, has died. He was 96. The French actor died on Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter Kim Wright told The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not provided. Clary was best known for his role on the World War II sitcom Hogan's Heroes, which ran on CBS from September 1965 to...
Jeopardy! responds to fans who fear Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach’s episode will be ‘impossible’ to watch
JEOPARDY! has responded to worries over their once-in-a-lifetime special match between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. Fans were fuming that the one-off episode they'd been waiting for was going to be "impossible" to watch. Starting last Monday, the Tournament of Champions kicked off and is now airing instead...
Jeopardy! execs call out a contestant for competing in a way they ‘encourage’ players not to
JEOPARDY! executives have called out a contestant for competing in a way they "encourage" players don't do. Jessica Stephens - last week's champion in the currently airing Second Chance competition - chose clues in a way that producers didn't like. On Monday's Inside Jeopardy! podcast, longtime producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss...
EW.com
Viola Davis says her character would be 'dead in the first 5 minutes' if The Woman King had a sequel
The physical preparation it took to become Nanisca, the leader of the all-female Agojie army at the heart of The Woman King was tough, draining — and quite enough for star Viola Davis, thank you very much. "I was like 'Oh my god, what am I doing?' At fiftysomething...
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Why Derek and Claire Helping Aubrey and David Was a Smart Move
Many fans criticized Derek and Claire for helping Aubrey and David in the Final 5 on 'The Amazing Race 34,' but it was a wise strategy. Here's why.
Jerry Springer Says He ‘Ruined Culture’ – ‘I Just Hope Hell Isn’t That Hot’
Jerry Springer joked that his wild talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show' ruined culture and shared how he began as a lawyer and ended up with the outrageous talk show.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
‘The Amazing Race 34’: Derek and Claire Reveal Which Team Is Their Biggest Threat
The competition in 'The Amazing Race 34' is heating up as the teams head into the eighth leg, and Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss know who their biggest threats are.
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: Here's Who's Joining Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey in the Finals
And then there were three. The semifinal round of Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions concluded on Friday, with Andrew He prevailing over Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic to earn the third and last remaining spot in the finals. He will face off against Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. All told, the 2022 Tournament of Champions, which kicked off on Oct. 31, featured 21 contestants, including five super-champions (Roach, Schneider, Matt Amodio, Ryan Long and Jonathan Fisher), every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, the winners of the the National College Championship and the Professors Tournament, and two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. The “best of seven” finals kicks off Monday. The first player to win three games claims the $250,000 grand prize. More from TVLineJeopardy! Reveals the 18 Almost-MVPs Returning for Inaugural 'Second Chance' TournamentJeopardy! Eyeing 'Pro-Level' SpinoffCelebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime EditionBest of TVLineWatch Impeachment Trial Live StreamJason Katims' Rise, Anne Heche Military Drama Get Series Orders at NBC
ETOnline.com
'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Recalls Struggling With 'Severe' Depression During Entire Show
Steve Burns, the beloved star of Nickelodeon's hit children's series, Blue's Clues, is opening up about his exit from the show in 2003. In a recent interview with Variety, Burns reveals he was battling "severe" depression outside of his animated, happy-go-lucky world. “I didn’t know it yet, but I was...
'Days of Our Lives' will honor John Aniston, but character's fate is up in the air
John Aniston, who starred as Victor Kiriakis on 'Days of Our Lives' and was Jennifer Aniston's father, died Nov. 11 at 89. The soap plans to honor him.
TODAY.com
Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."
tvinsider.com
Dan Lembo Dies: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant Was 75
Dan Lembo, who was a contestant on the 21st season of Survivor in 2010, has died. He was 75. Survivor fans became aware of Lembo’s death following the recent passing of Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton, who died on October 26. An online obituary reveals Lembo passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his Manhattan home. A cause of death was not given.
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
