And then there were three. The semifinal round of Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions concluded on Friday, with Andrew He prevailing over Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic to earn the third and last remaining spot in the finals. He will face off against Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey. All told, the 2022 Tournament of Champions, which kicked off on Oct. 31, featured 21 contestants, including five super-champions (Roach, Schneider, Matt Amodio, Ryan Long and Jonathan Fisher), every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, the winners of the the National College Championship and the Professors Tournament, and two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. The “best of seven” finals kicks off Monday. The first player to win three games claims the $250,000 grand prize. More from TVLineJeopardy! Reveals the 18 Almost-MVPs Returning for Inaugural 'Second Chance' TournamentJeopardy! Eyeing 'Pro-Level' SpinoffCelebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime EditionBest of TVLineWatch Impeachment Trial Live StreamJason Katims' Rise, Anne Heche Military Drama Get Series Orders at NBC

8 DAYS AGO