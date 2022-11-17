Read full article on original website
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County Murders
The State of Texas has executed their 10th inmate this year.Marco Chilese/Unsplash. After more than 17 years, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son was executed on Wednesday, after all his appeals were rejected by the courts. Fox 4 reports that Stephen Barbee, was executed via lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was declared dead at 7:35 p.m. He was sentenced for the February 2005 murder of Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. They were later found buried in a shallow grave in Denton County.
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild received a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Attorneys for the 63-year-old had argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, was mentally ill and was remorseful for his actions. But the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board rejected his request for clemency last month on a 4-1 vote. Prosecutors say Fairchild began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace and then throwing him into a table, killing him.
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
Court clears way for Alabama to execute man in 1988 murder
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to execute an inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Justices lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the state to proceed with the execution of 57-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith. The order came down about 90 minutes before the state’s midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Smith had raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections as he sought a last-minute reprieve. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband.
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
75-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash on I-35
GRANDVIEW, Texas - A 75-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on I-35W in Johnson County early Saturday morning. DPS investigators said the wreck happened just before 2 a.m., about two miles north of Grandview. James Armstrong was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Patriot,...
Fort Worth PD Officer Fired After Alleged Assault
A Fort Worth police officer was fired five months after allegedly assaulting his wife during an off-duty “domestic disturbance.”. Corporal Mark Force was charged with the alleged assault in June, stripped of his policing powers, and placed on restricted duty while an administrative investigation was conducted. The department concluded...
Local Special-Needs Student’s Death Linked to Illegal Restraint
Fort Worth police disclosed to a local news outlet that employees of the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) restrained a special needs student last year in a manner that may have caused his death. Xavier Hernandez, a 21-year-old FWISD student, reportedly diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, attended Boulevard Heights,...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RODRIGUEZ, JOSE EDUARDO SILVA alias RODRIGUEZ, JOSE; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS:...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
Missing Azle woman dies in crash
Azle police reported Friday afternoon that an Azle woman reported missing on Wednesday had died in a car crash in Reeves County. Police in Azle were informed of Ella Arn’s death from the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department. Reeves County is located in West Texas, west of the Midland-Odessa area.
