Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Louisiana State University standout Harold Perkins admits not knowing who “MJ” is after having his own “flu game”
Shocking but true. Not everyone knows who Michael Jordan is.
Centre Daily
Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee. Moments after falling...
Centre Daily
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Centre Daily
Jalen Williams’ Case for NBA All-Rookie Honors
Santa Clara product Jalen Williams has been exactly what Thunder General Manager Sam Presti drafted him to be, a more experienced rookie who is still young enough to fit Oklahoma City's timeline. After spending three seasons in college, the young ball handler already looks comfortable on the floor in crucial moments for OKC.
Centre Daily
Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio: TUDN 1200-AM and Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel...
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Panthers Keys vs Ravens, Game Picks, Vick vs Lamar + More
Who wins in a foot race? 04 Michael Vick or Today's Lamar Jackson?. How are the Panthers still in the race for the NFC South?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan...
Centre Daily
Texans Injury Report Update: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, Nico Collins IN vs. Commanders
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. According to the Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stingley first appeared on the Texans' injury...
Centre Daily
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Centre Daily
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Centre Daily
Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups
Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
Centre Daily
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too...
Centre Daily
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bills
The Buffalo Bills next two games will take place at Ford Field, the home field of the Detroit Lions. Due to severe weather issues, the NFL decided on Thursday to change the venue for the Bills contest against the Browns. Instead of playing in Buffalo, where severe snowstorms are expected...
Centre Daily
Week 11 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Rising After Performance vs. Chiefs
If the Jacksonville Jaguars can take any solace in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it is that for the second week in a row they got winning quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. That didn't result in a win in the 27-17 loss, which dropped the Jaguars...
Centre Daily
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Centre Daily
Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan
The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
Centre Daily
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Centre Daily
Where is Chargers OLB Joey Bosa at in His Return From Groin Surgery?
The Chargers entered the start of the 2022 season eager to see what Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could achieve playing opposite of one another. But as the Chargers have completed the first 10 weeks of their schedule, the duo of Bosa and Mack have played just nine quarters of football together.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code MCBET Scores $200 in Free Bets Just For Signing Up Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Who’s ready for the launch of online sports betting in Maryland? We know sports fans across the state are, and those same players can take advantage right now of the BetMGM Maryland bonus code MCBET, which is handing out $200 in free bets to all new players who pre-register for a new account.
Comments / 0