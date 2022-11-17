Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro: What we know so far
The iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro differences could be huge. Here's the rumors and leaks so far.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung for the same price.
Apple Insider
Hands on with Moft's folding iPhone stands and MagSafe battery
Long time Apple accessory maker Moft offers iPhone stands as well as a magnetic battery -- but there was one aspect of the stands that we didn't like. Moft has several folding accessories for iPhones that act as stands, wallets, or both. They work with MagSafe and don't require adhesives to attach to a device.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech likeTVs, laptops and gaming. This year, some retailers have kicked things off earlier than ever, stretching what used to be a one-day event across the entire month of November. And, while Apple itself tends not to take part in Black Friday, there are already deals to be had on its products from other retailers.For 2022, several shops have already cut hundreds of prices. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO have all launched early Black Friday deals. Soon enough, we’ll be...
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
Apple Insider
The best gifts for iPhone users
With the holidays just around the corner, you may wonder what to get for the iPhone user in your life that seemingly has everything. Here are some of the best gifts that you can get for them.
Engadget
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird
We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
Apple Insider
Apple says it's too late to get iPhone 14 Pro online before Christmas
Apple has shared "Order By" dates for online purchases to ensure arrival before Christmas for many of its products -- and some key deadlines have already passed. These are the latest dates to order holiday gifts with free shipping. In most cities, shoppers can get in-stock items from their local Apple Store as late as December 24 when choosing Apple Pickup or two-hour delivery.
Apple Insider
iPhone not hit by Southeast Asia's collapsing smartphone market
In 2019, Apple was seeing competition in the Southeast Asia market from smartphones that were nearly always considerably cheaper than the iPhone. Today with economic pressures meaning the market dropped 10% in Q3 2022, however, Apple has continued to see a significant rise. According to Counterpoint Research, economic uncertainty across...
makeuseof.com
What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?
The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
CNET
USB-C iPhones May Save High-Speed Data Transfer for Pro Models
USB-C iPhones are finally coming, but they may not all be created equal. A new rumor has it that the lower-end iPhones will get a less advanced type of USB standard with slower data transfer than the Pro models. Though Apple executives said earlier this month that USB-C iPhones would...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get revised always-on display with iOS 16.2
Always-on display (AOD) functionality has been available on Android smartphones for years at this point, with even the long retired Windows Phone platform supporting the feature too. However, it has taken until the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to offer comparable functionality, with Apple choosing to show the entire lock screen and a darkened version of the active background image, rather than just the time, date and a few widgets or notifications.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8: My Takeaways After Using It for a Month
The Series 8 represents a few notable firsts for Apple's smartwatch. It's among the first to include temperature sensors, and it can also now detect car crashes -- along with the Apple Watch Ultra, cheaper SE and iPhone 14 lineup. But none of these milestones are what stood out to...
