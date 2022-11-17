Per the State of Maryland—With Medicare Open Enrollment in full swing, Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer are reminding Marylanders that lower premiums are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. In addition, beneficiaries can now compare 2023 Medicare health and drug coverage premiums and deductibles using the recently updated Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE. “Medicare plays a key role in providing health and financial security to many residents across the state who utilize the program,” said Governor Hogan. “We want to continue to ensure that every Marylander has access to affordable care and, ultimately, a better quality of life.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO