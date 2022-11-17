Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
Governor Hogan Statement on Progress of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the Maryland Department of Transportation announced the next steps for the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan: “Now that we have secured final federal approval, the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years is well-positioned to move forward—and we are confident it will move forward. No project is more critical for improving the quality of life and stimulating the economic growth of the region.
Open Enrollment: Less Than Three Weeks Left to Enroll in Medicare and Receive Lower Premiums in 2023
Per the State of Maryland—With Medicare Open Enrollment in full swing, Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer are reminding Marylanders that lower premiums are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. In addition, beneficiaries can now compare 2023 Medicare health and drug coverage premiums and deductibles using the recently updated Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE. “Medicare plays a key role in providing health and financial security to many residents across the state who utilize the program,” said Governor Hogan. “We want to continue to ensure that every Marylander has access to affordable care and, ultimately, a better quality of life.”
