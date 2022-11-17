The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO