Centre Daily
PODCAST: Panthers Keys vs Ravens, Game Picks, Vick vs Lamar + More
Who wins in a foot race? 04 Michael Vick or Today's Lamar Jackson?. How are the Panthers still in the race for the NFC South?. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan...
Centre Daily
Houston Texans Corner Derek Stingley Jr. Questionable vs. Commanders With Hamstring Injury
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined at practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders has not been determined yet, per a league source. The Texans are expected to take precautions with their first-round draft pick...
Centre Daily
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Centre Daily
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Centre Daily
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)
It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass. The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped ...
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
Centre Daily
Bears and Falcons Game Day Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio: TUDN 1200-AM and Latino Mix 93.5-FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel...
Centre Daily
Texans Injury Report Update: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, Nico Collins IN vs. Commanders
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. According to the Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stingley first appeared on the Texans' injury...
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
Centre Daily
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
Centre Daily
Vikings Sign Nick Muse to Active Roster, Waive Benton Whitley, Elevate Tay Gowan
The Vikings made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Muse, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had spent his rookie season on the practice squad, up to this point. After being elevated against the Bears, Commanders, and Bills, he had to be signed to the roster to be available for future games since three is the maximum number of times you can elevate a player. Muse is an athletic developmental tight end who has only played on special teams this season.
Centre Daily
Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances. The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.
Centre Daily
Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee. Moments after falling...
Centre Daily
Week 11 Showdown: Saints Offense vs. Rams Defense
It's a showdown between two former NFC West rivals when the 3-7 New Orleans Saints host the 3-6 Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. This is the 78th meeting between the Saints and Rams, who competed together in the NFC West from 1970 to 2002. New Orleans trails the all-time series...
Centre Daily
Week 11 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Rising After Performance vs. Chiefs
If the Jacksonville Jaguars can take any solace in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it is that for the second week in a row they got winning quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. That didn't result in a win in the 27-17 loss, which dropped the Jaguars...
Centre Daily
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Centre Daily
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
Centre Daily
Vikings-Cowboys Predictions: Who Wins This Huge Week 11 NFC Matchup?
The Vikings won't have any shortage of bulletin board material for this one. Despite being 8-1 and tied for the best record in the NFL, despite having won seven games in a row, and despite having some of the league's best players on both sides of the ball, the Vikings are home underdogs against the 6-3 Cowboys on Sunday — a Cowboys team coming off a collapse of a loss against the four-win Packers.
Centre Daily
Midseason Report Card: Grading Seahawks’ Defensive Position Groups
Technically, the midway point of the 2022 season passed two weeks ago. But with the NFL schedule now featuring an odd number of games, there's not a true midseason point anyway and the Seahawks will enjoy a much-deserved bye week in Week 11 before entering the home stretch of their schedule.
