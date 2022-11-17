ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys home Wednesday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Another home was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire in the 6800 block of Ferguson Road. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to a couple of rooms, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived

It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 car collision east of Pasco sends one to hospital

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a three-car injury collision east of Pasco on the morning of November, 17. The chain-reaction collision happened in the eastbound lane of I-182 just east of Pasco. According to a WSP press release, the first car, driven by a 57-year-old Benton...
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions

LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?

In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it’s annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Go on a "Jurassic Quest" in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience for the whole family is taking over the HAPO Center in Pasco November, 18-20. The interactive event features baby dinosaurs, fossil excavating, raptor training, life-size dinosaurs, and more. Friday, November, 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November, 19, 9 a.m. to...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Project will improve Mill Creek Flood Control in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project. Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Hundreds gather for Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down Friday

Kennewick Wash. — Hundreds of Veterans passed through the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, for this years Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down. Inside, 57 vendors filled the complex to provide services in the realm of employment, counseling, disability claims, medical, even clothes and haircuts were offered. A one stop shop for Veterans to make contact with resources available to them. Representatives from the offices of Dan Newhouse and Patty Murray were also on scene. One of those organizations, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which helps Veterans and their employers understand laws surrounding time off for active duty, honored a member for their 40 years of dedication to the group. Giving him their Lifetime Achievement Award.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Travis Jordan, the owner of Rockabilly Roasting Company in Kennewick, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November, 16. According to a Rockabilly social media post, the popular coffee shop in downtown Kennewick will remain closed through Monday, as Jordan's family and coffee crew grieve and decide their next steps.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy