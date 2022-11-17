Read full article on original website
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
Fire destroys home Wednesday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Another home was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just before 6 p.m. to a structure fire in the 6800 block of Ferguson Road. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to a couple of rooms, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Second fire at Tri-Cities RV Park destroys mobile home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday night, Nov. 15, fire crews returned to the same RV park where a fatal fire happened over the weekend. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said crews arrived at the Tri-Cities RV Park on the 7300 block of W Bonnie Ave to find a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. He said two travel trailers...
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
When Pasco Smells Like This, Winter Has Officially Arrived
It's not the snow on the ground, since that typically comes in February. It's not that God-awful song by Mariah Carey, since that happens earlier and earlier every year. Nope, there's a better way to tell when winter has officially started in Pasco, Washington. Just step outside one of these days when it's especially chilly and trust me, you'll get punched right in the nose with an unmistakable odor.
3 car collision east of Pasco sends one to hospital
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a three-car injury collision east of Pasco on the morning of November, 17. The chain-reaction collision happened in the eastbound lane of I-182 just east of Pasco. According to a WSP press release, the first car, driven by a 57-year-old Benton...
Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge
A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Update: I-84 reopened after crashes and icy conditions
LA GRANDE, Ore.- UPDATE:. The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic. Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area. 11-17-22 6:00 a.m. I-84 east...
Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?
In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it’s annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the...
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
Go on a "Jurassic Quest" in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience for the whole family is taking over the HAPO Center in Pasco November, 18-20. The interactive event features baby dinosaurs, fossil excavating, raptor training, life-size dinosaurs, and more. Friday, November, 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November, 19, 9 a.m. to...
Project will improve Mill Creek Flood Control in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Walla Walla County are partnering on a project to repair and improve locations within the Mill Creek Flood Control Project. Mill Creek historically floods the Walla Walla and surrounding areas. According to a press release, the creek flooded...
Hundreds gather for Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down Friday
Kennewick Wash. — Hundreds of Veterans passed through the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, for this years Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down. Inside, 57 vendors filled the complex to provide services in the realm of employment, counseling, disability claims, medical, even clothes and haircuts were offered. A one stop shop for Veterans to make contact with resources available to them. Representatives from the offices of Dan Newhouse and Patty Murray were also on scene. One of those organizations, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which helps Veterans and their employers understand laws surrounding time off for active duty, honored a member for their 40 years of dedication to the group. Giving him their Lifetime Achievement Award.
Rockabilly Roasting Company owner dies unexpectedly
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Travis Jordan, the owner of Rockabilly Roasting Company in Kennewick, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November, 16. According to a Rockabilly social media post, the popular coffee shop in downtown Kennewick will remain closed through Monday, as Jordan's family and coffee crew grieve and decide their next steps.
Pasco school closure
PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
