Kennewick Wash. — Hundreds of Veterans passed through the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, for this years Tri-Cities Veterans Resource Expo and Stand Down. Inside, 57 vendors filled the complex to provide services in the realm of employment, counseling, disability claims, medical, even clothes and haircuts were offered. A one stop shop for Veterans to make contact with resources available to them. Representatives from the offices of Dan Newhouse and Patty Murray were also on scene. One of those organizations, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which helps Veterans and their employers understand laws surrounding time off for active duty, honored a member for their 40 years of dedication to the group. Giving him their Lifetime Achievement Award.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO