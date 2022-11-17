Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

WACO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO