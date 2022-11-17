Read full article on original website
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
Waco-area news briefs: Singing Seniors to perform at Armstrong Browning Library
There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting form 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Medicare open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Tuesday’s meeting is for new enrollees to the federal program, or people who will soon be eligible, and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.
Waco fruitcake sale gets ready for the Christmas and holiday season
Waco's annual fruitcake sale, held by the First United Methodist Church Men’s Prayer Group, begins Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in a vintage Airstream trailer located at Lake Air and Cobbs drives. The sale, which includes pecans by the pound and Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes, continues through Dec. 24 or until all the fruitcakes are sold. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except for Wednesdays and Sundays.
28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day
When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
University's Sanders signs with Texas baseball
Nik Sanders made it official this week, as the University High School senior signed to play baseball for the University of Texas. Sanders is ranked as one of the top catcher prospects in the state. Last year as a junior at La Vega, Sanders hit .491 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He also had a fielding percentage of .976 with 82 putouts. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Brice Cherry: One crazy kick kept TCU's dreams alive, killed Bears' buzz
TCU should go out and scoop up every lottery ticket it can find. Is a gambling trip to Las Vegas an option in the NIL era? If so, I’m riding with whatever the Frogs lay down and bet. Those guys could hit on 17 in Blackjack and still strut away a winner. They are living right, man.
Baylor women's Blackwell expected to miss significant time
The Baylor women’s basketball team will likely be without Aijha Blackwell for a significant amount of time, if not the rest of the season. Blackwell went down with roughly two minutes left in the opening quarter of Baylor’s 58-55 win over SMU Tuesday. She immediately clutched her right knee in pain and didn’t return to the game.
West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14
FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon. Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney. Mt. Vernon had ended West’s season in the playoffs...
No. 6 Chilton 48, Brackettville 7
FREDERICKSBURG — The stingy Pirates aren’t giving up their bounty, and that defensive-minded notion just keeps extending their season. Chilton mauled Brackettville in Friday’s Class 2A Div. II area playoffs. That pushes the Pirates (12-0) on to the third round to face a fellow state-ranked foe in Burton.
How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU
In last weekend’s 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2020. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions while the running game was held to a season-low 103 yards. TCU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season in a 17-10 win over Texas as the Horned Frogs didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.
Blum volleyball captures 1A state title
GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm. Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. “This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said...
Pottsboro's high-octane attack outguns Whitney, 62-49
MESQUITE — Whitney had plenty of offense Thursday night in its Class 3A Division I Region II area playoff game against Pottsboro, but too many Wildcat mistakes doomed the Wildcats in a 62-49 season-ending loss. Four Whitney interceptions led to 21 Pottsboro points and provided the margin of victory...
Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night. Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40,...
No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7
MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs. Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.
